Octave Holdings and Investments Acquires Felch Street Shopping Center in Holland, Michigan
Octave Opportunity Fund Closes Its Fourth AcquisitionALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC (“Octave”) is pleased to announce the acquisition Octave Opportunity Fund (the “Fund”), Octave’s latest fund, of Felch Street Shopping Center in Holland, Michigan. This acquisition is the fourth portfolio property acquired by the Fund.
Zia Rahman, Octave’s co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer commented, “this compelling acquisition enables us to benefit from the rapid growth in Holland, MI by acquiring one of the best destination retail centers in the dominant retail corridor of the town. Our expansion to other states including Michigan is in line with our vision to look at solid CRE deals that enable us to maximize profits for our investors."
The Felch Street Shopping Center is located just west of Grand Rapids and close to the shores of Lake Michigan. It is comprised of national and regional tenants Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath and Beyond, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Old Navy, Jonathan Stevens Mattress, Party City, PetSmart, Shoe Carnival, TJ Maxx and ULTA.
“We are excited to continue to add to the geographic diversity of our portfolio. The Fund now owns properties in four different states and Octave owns assets in nine states throughout the East Coast and Mid-West,” said Sridhar Marupudi, Octave’s co-founder and CEO
The acquisition was led by Parth Munshi, Octave’s EVP and General Counsel and its dedicated in-house finance and property management teams. Felch Street Shopping Center will be professionally managed by Octave’s dedicated property management company, Pinnacle Leasing and Management.
About Octave
Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates and/or manages, a portfolio of over 30 commercial real estate assets in nine states valued at over $300 million.
Octave’s mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, and our unparalleled customer experience.
Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.
Parth Munshi
Octave Holdings and Investments
+1 470-440-4745
email us here