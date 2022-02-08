Fandrum Collaborates With Luv Ranjan and Pyaar Ka Punchnama Team

Fandrum

Fandrum, A newly launched Mobile Application for Celebrity Fans, has recently announced a collaboration with Indian Film Director, Writer, Producer, Luv Ranjan.

DELHI, INDIA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fandrum, A Fan-First Mobile Application curated for the incredibly passionate about their favorite celebrity, today announced their collaboration with Mr. Luv Ranjan, an Indian film director, Writer, and Producer. Fandrum is a social platform based on 'Fan Communities,' and it's the first of its kind in India. It is currently available for Android users, and it has been downloaded more than 5,000 times in its beta version alone. The app aims to connect fans from across the globe and bring them together on one platform. The app provides the users with the latest updates of their favorite celebrities, upcoming movies, and much more. "Fandrum" is the registered trademark of an Indian Company named "Miles To Go Pvt. Ltd.". The app is currently available for both iOS and Android users.

Luv Ranjan is known for his directorial debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2014), and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). He is also the founder of Luv Films, a production house based in Mumbai.

The mobile application has a strong fan following from the entertainment industry. It allows users to connect with their favorite celebrities and share their opinions about the latest movies and shows. Fandrum is a unique platform for fans that will enable users to keep track of their favorite stars by receiving updates from them in real-time. Fandrum has also provided fans a direct link to their favorite celebrities through its website.

The platform allows fans to engage with and discover new content from the people they follow, celebrities, or other fans like themselves. The platform also enables content creators to better connect with their audience, get direct feedback on the content they create, and build a loyal community of fans around their brand.

Fandrum, the leading fan engagement platform for Bollywood, has partnered with Luv Ranjan, one of the most prolific and successful directors in the Indian film industry. This collaboration aims to create a platform for the fans of Luv Ranjan to connect and discuss his upcoming films. The partnership will also allow fans to interact with the director through various contests and competitions. Further adding to this, Fandrum will be working with Luv Ranjan's fans to build a community around his upcoming films. This collaboration aims to create a platform for the fans to connect and discuss his forthcoming films.

The collaboration will also allow fans to get a chance to meet their favorite stars. To mark this unique social event, Fandrum has designed a fan contest on the platform to give fans a chance to win gifts from the star cast of the movie. The first phase of the collaboration will kick off with a contest to communicate what fans will do for love. The campaign also allowed fans to stand a chance to meet one of the stars of the upcoming Luv Ranjan movie.

