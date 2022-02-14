UK Expat Buy-to-Let Mortgage Market Still Booming

Non-UK ownership on properties in the UK have tripled since 2010 – from 88,000 in 2010 to 247,000 in 2021.

With rental demand continuing to grow, Savills has predicted rental prices in the UK to grow by 19.9% in the next five years.

Knowledge Bank reports that searches for expat buy-to-let grew by 16% between 2020 and 2021.

Many expat landlords are also looking to re-mortgage to 'green proof' their property. This is increasing activity in the expat buy-to-let mortgage market.