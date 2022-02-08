BLT Built Design Awards is a global reference in the construction industry.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 BLT Built Design Awards is now accepting entries into its four major categories, from architectural design, interior design, construction products design and project management. It welcomes submissions from professional, emerging designers and students until the 9th of October 2022, the program promises to attract entries from some of the most forward-thinking firms from all around the world!
The BLT Built Design Awards honor the expertise of all professionals involved in the realization of outstanding projects. The prize encompasses all forms of buildings, projects, and infrastructures that cope with today’s urbanization challenges and inspire the next generations.
This annual program aims to celebrate Projects, People, and their passion for the industry, through our rigorous judging process, we recognize those that have gone above and beyond.
In 2021, the awards received over 450 submissions from 54 countries, the range of work was as astounding as always, with honorees including Benthem Crouwel Architects with The Dutch Charity Lotteries office in The Netherlands, Foshan Topway Design (China) with the exhibition "Naturalism creates a magic wonderland" inspired by “The Antelope Valley” a natural landmark in California, USA. The Silicon Valley tech company Monograph won the "Project Management of the Year" for Resource by Monograph.
Other honorees from the first edition of the BLT Awards included Stonehill Taylor (USA), Sanjay Puri Architects (India), Assembledge+ (USA), Zaha Hadid Architects (USA), Measured Architecture (Canada), Querkraft architects with the Austria Dubai Expo Pavilion.
All awarded projects, products and designs were celebrated online at the 2021 BLT Built Design Awards Winners Celebration. The announcement can still be viewed on the BLT Awards website: https://bit.ly/3HAdkEK
The 2022 jury, composed of 40 experienced architects, designers, developers, academics and media representatives will select the winners in each category end of October 2022. Past jurors have included Ole Gustavsen, Rector at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design (AHO), Kamille Glenn, Founder of dsgnrswrkshp, Kourosh Salehi, Design Director at LWK + PARTNERS, Phill Mashabane, Principal and Owner Mashabane Rose and Associates. The 2022 jury members will be announced later this year.
The “Design of the Year” winners, will receive the coveted BLT Design Awards Trophy, their winning projects will be showcased to the global audience and be featured in the Annual BLT Awards catalog. Winning the BLT Built Design Awards is an opportunity to step into the global spotlight, elevate the company profile, and raise public awareness. Enter here!
Registration for the BLT Built Design Awards is now open and will close on October 9th, 2022. Those who register before April 30th, 2022; will receive an early bird discount of 10%.
For more information about the BLT Built Design Awards, please visit https://www.bltawards.com.
About the BLT Built Design Awards:
Farmani Group and 3C Awards assembled BLT Built Design Awards to bring more attention to all professionals involved in the realization of outstanding projects.
The BLT Built Design Awards is a sibling program of the LIT Lighting Design Award (LIT), The SIT Furniture Design Award (SIT) and The LIV Hospitality Design Awards (LIV) which have emerged as some of the most well-known Design Prize today.
BLT Built Design Awards is a program under the 3C Awards, a leading organization curating and promoting design across the globe. The company represents today’s diversity and innovation in Lighting Design, Furniture Design, Interior Design, and Architecture. Each brand is a symbol of design excellence around the world, showcasing Professional and Emerging designers’ work to over 100 expert jury members.
Astrid Hébert
BLT Built Design Awards
+1 310 659 0122
info@bltawards.com