Women and Drones Partners with U.S. Drone Soccer Towards Student Equity

The world’s newest flying esport prioritizes a safe environment for diverse coed teams

The joy of flight is real. But most opportunities in professional aviation don’t begin until students are sixteen, and by then it is too late.”
— David Roberts, President of U.S. Drone Soccer
CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mission of U.S. Drone Soccer is to make aerospace accessible for all students, which means intentionally extending career pathways to students as they enter high school.

Drone Soccer is an educational e-sport that immerses students in aviation skills through classroom lessons and after school competitive leagues for grades 6-12 (ages 12+). Academic leagues are launching this year in Colorado, Ohio, and New York. Drone Soccer is also the only robotics program that is a recognized international sport by the World Air Sports Federation (FAI), which will demonstrate the sport at the World Games held in Birmingham, Alabama this July.

“The joy of flight is real. But most opportunities in professional aviation don’t begin until students are sixteen, and by then it is too late,” says David Roberts, President of U.S. Drone Soccer. “Drone Soccer can help to engage girls and students from historically excluded communities before they commit to other pursuits in life.”

Accessibility is key to the launch of these youth development programs, which are being first introduced in the U.S. primarily through Career and Technical Education (CTE) and regional nonprofits with a focus on underserved school districts. Internationally, the sport is being introduced in Canada through drone training to indigenous communities, and the first African drone soccer program for eight girl-led teams in Lagos, Nigeria funded by the U.S. Consulate.

The game of Drone Soccer is played with flying quadcopters in protective exoskeletons designed for collisions. Five player teams block and ram the opposing team to prevent them from passing through raised goals. Before participating, students must learn to build, program, fly, and repair professional grade drones. Mentorship and professional development training is provided to help schools adopt aerospace education.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to partner with US Drone Soccer. The collaboration signifies a new type of alliance with a focus on accessibility. The relationship gives us the ability to broaden our platform and expand our efforts in support of diversity, equity, and inclusion” exclaimed Sharon Rossmark, CEO of Women and Drones.

About U.S. Drone Soccer:
U.S. Drone Soccer is headquartered in the “Olympic City, USA” of Colorado Springs, Colorado, along with more than 60 national and international sporting agencies. Academic enrollment is currently open for educational institutions and camp providers.

More information about this emerging e-sport can be found at https://dronesoccer.us/

U.S. Drone Soccer Trailer

