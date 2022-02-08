Data Center Substation Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 18.2 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

Data Center Substation Market by Component (MV/LV Transformers, Switchgears) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center Substation Market revenue totaled US$ 9.5 Bn in 2021. Sales in the market are forecast to grow at a healthy 6.2% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 18.2 Bn in 2032.

According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand in the global Data Center Substation Market is expected to increase at a healthy 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period, with the market valuation reaching US$ 9.9 Bn in 2022.

Data Center Substation Market Value in 2022 US$ 9.9 Bn Data Center Substation Market Value in 2032 US$ 18.2 Bn Data Center Substation Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 6.2% Data Center Substation Market Top 5 Vendor Market Share Around 55%



Growing demand for energy to restore the existing infrastructure is projected to fuel growth opportunities in the data center substation market.

Data centers are a vital part of the IT infrastructure. New data-intensive technologies and high-speed wireless networks have led to high demand for data centers among businesses of all sizes, right from major electricity-intensive industries to limited enterprise computing centers.

The rising focus on the replacement of old electrical substation infrastructure with upgraded, high-quality, modular, digital, and gas-insulated systems is also expected to augment the growth in the market.

Increasing volume of structured and unstructured data coupled with the growing demand for cloud computing is anticipated to drive the growth of data center substation market. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cloud computing market, thereby creating a lucrative opportunity for data centers. This, in turn, offers avenues for energy transmission and distribution solutions such as data center substations.

Datacenter colocation providers in developed countries are focusing on making significant investments for constructing additional data center facilities, which is further expected to boost sales across the globe.

However, increasing adoption of data centers and virtualization of enterprises is posing as a threat to the critical data gathered by an enterprise. This is increasing the awareness about the security of this data among enterprises of all sizes.

Thus, owing to the high growth opportunities associated with the market, major vendors are partnering with various channel partners established across the globe. This is enabling solution providers to invest and expand their business in the global data center substation market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia,

South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy,

Spain, Russia, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark,

Finland, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India,

Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand,

Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Component, Voltage, and Region Key Companies Profiled • General Electric



• Schneider Electric



• Siemens Energy



• ABB Group



• Eaton



• Hitachi ABB Powergrids Inc.



• NR Electric Co., Ltd



• NEI Electric Power Engineering, Inc.



• Tesco Automation Inc.



• S&C Electric Company



• Kirby Group



• Mortenson Company



• Sify Technologies Limited



• Black & Veatch Holding Company



• Hyosung Heavy Industries Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence,

DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways

By component, the switchgears segment is expected to account for 23% of the total market share in 2022.

By voltage, the above 500kV segment is anticipated to expand at a 7.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

Sales in the Finland data center substation market are expected to account for nearly 13% of the Europe market share through 2031.

The market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% through 2032.

In India, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.





Competition Landscape

Leading players operating in the global data center substation market are investing in research and development to comply with growing demand for digital data solutions. Besides this, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand thwir global footprint.

