BROOKLYN NETS FORWARD DEANDRE’ BEMBRY CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NON-PROFIT SHOES THAT FIT DURING ALL-STAR WEEKEND
EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit Shoes That Fit is excited to announce that Brooklyn Nets forward DeAndre’ Bembry and his foundation AP World has extended their partnership with Shoes That Fit and Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to provide new athletic shoes to kids ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend in Ohio. 250 kids from throughout the region will receive new shoes and socks. DeAndre’ will also be present at a special COVID friendly delivery event to personally distribute shoes and socks to 40 of the kids. The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation also contributed to this generous donation.
“This is no small gesture – it is a donation that our Club kids will be very enthusiastic about receiving. We are so grateful to DeAndre’ Bembry and Shoes That Fit for thinking of our kids, who do not always have the ability to buy new shoes whenever they need them. Our kids will be excited to showcase their new shoes. Shoes That Fit helps kids improve self-esteem and participation at school by eliminating one of poverty’s most visible and debilitating marks. Cleveland has the highest child-poverty rate in the nation, with 51% of the children in the city living below the poverty line.” JEFF SCOTT – CEO, BGCNEO
"One in five children in the United States live in poverty, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance, and performance at school, and we are so thankful that DeAndre’ Bembry is taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids." AMY FASS – Executive Director & CEO, Shoes That Fit
"DeAndre' Bembry and AP World have been dedicated to helping grieving families since Dre entered the NBA. The amazing thing is, DeAndre' has used a tragedy in his life, to help promote change in the lives of others. His dedication to the mission of AP World is awe-inspiring. During a celebratory weekend such as NBA All-Star, it's the perfect time to connect his passion for basketball with his passion for philanthropy and encourage hundreds of kids to walk in peace." ALLYSON JONES – DeAndre' Bembry Management, AP World Director
ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB:
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio provides safe, fun places for kids ages 6-18 after school with a focus on academic success, a healthy lifestyle, and character development. BGCNEO, which was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County, and Erie County, is now one of the largest Boys & Girls Clubs units in the United States. BGCNEO currently serves about 2,000 kids per day at 40 sites in four counties. For more information, please visit www.bgcneo.org
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 127,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website: www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT AP WORLD:
The mission of AP World is to promote a culture of peace and embolden families who are grieving due to violence. The organization was founded by DeAndre’ Bembry, due to losing his brother Adrian to violence just weeks prior to DeAndre’ being drafted into the NBA. This family tragedy served as the catalyst for DeAndre’ to develop a support system that could be an anchor and a resource hub for other families who may have to take a similar journey through grief. “AP” is named for his brother, representing the memory and legacy of Adrian Allen Potts. AP World emboldens families by providing resources associated with grief and encouraging safer communities through advocacy.
In addition to the AP World family being personally impacted by gun violence, the organization recognizes the magnitude of existing facts and research around the issue of violence among African-American families.
The Facts
Researchers at Boston University found that Black men are twice as likely as white males to die before age 20.
More than 85 percent of black homicide victims are shot and killed with guns. An important part of ending the gun violence epidemic is to reduce homicides in the African-American community.
In general, U.S. residents are 128 times more likely to be killed by everyday gun violence than by international terrorism; Black people specifically are 500 times more likely.
These alarming facts are clear indicators of why AP World is needed to make an impact in communities experiencing the challenges that are associated with violent crimes.
“I will do whatever is needed to make an impact on the community and help families who went through what mine went through. No one should have to go through that pain, and anyone who does go through it needs a lot of support and love, AP World wants to give that." – DEANDRE’ BEMBRY
ABOUT THE STEVE AND MARJORIE HARVEY FOUNDATION:
The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation is committed to giving back, which is embedded in its organizational values and mission. Since its establishment in 2009, the organization has devoted time and resources to transforming the lives of the youth, families and community. The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation provides youth outreach services that cultivates the next generation of responsible leaders by providing educational enrichment, mentoring, life transformation skills and global service initiatives. The organization strives to be the change-agent in fostering excellence in the areas of education, health and social well-being in urban and diverse communities; ensuring that the needs of the whole
Lisa Kaufman
“This is no small gesture – it is a donation that our Club kids will be very enthusiastic about receiving. We are so grateful to DeAndre’ Bembry and Shoes That Fit for thinking of our kids, who do not always have the ability to buy new shoes whenever they need them. Our kids will be excited to showcase their new shoes. Shoes That Fit helps kids improve self-esteem and participation at school by eliminating one of poverty’s most visible and debilitating marks. Cleveland has the highest child-poverty rate in the nation, with 51% of the children in the city living below the poverty line.” JEFF SCOTT – CEO, BGCNEO
"One in five children in the United States live in poverty, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance, and performance at school, and we are so thankful that DeAndre’ Bembry is taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids." AMY FASS – Executive Director & CEO, Shoes That Fit
"DeAndre' Bembry and AP World have been dedicated to helping grieving families since Dre entered the NBA. The amazing thing is, DeAndre' has used a tragedy in his life, to help promote change in the lives of others. His dedication to the mission of AP World is awe-inspiring. During a celebratory weekend such as NBA All-Star, it's the perfect time to connect his passion for basketball with his passion for philanthropy and encourage hundreds of kids to walk in peace." ALLYSON JONES – DeAndre' Bembry Management, AP World Director
ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB:
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio provides safe, fun places for kids ages 6-18 after school with a focus on academic success, a healthy lifestyle, and character development. BGCNEO, which was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County, and Erie County, is now one of the largest Boys & Girls Clubs units in the United States. BGCNEO currently serves about 2,000 kids per day at 40 sites in four counties. For more information, please visit www.bgcneo.org
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 127,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website: www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT AP WORLD:
The mission of AP World is to promote a culture of peace and embolden families who are grieving due to violence. The organization was founded by DeAndre’ Bembry, due to losing his brother Adrian to violence just weeks prior to DeAndre’ being drafted into the NBA. This family tragedy served as the catalyst for DeAndre’ to develop a support system that could be an anchor and a resource hub for other families who may have to take a similar journey through grief. “AP” is named for his brother, representing the memory and legacy of Adrian Allen Potts. AP World emboldens families by providing resources associated with grief and encouraging safer communities through advocacy.
In addition to the AP World family being personally impacted by gun violence, the organization recognizes the magnitude of existing facts and research around the issue of violence among African-American families.
The Facts
Researchers at Boston University found that Black men are twice as likely as white males to die before age 20.
More than 85 percent of black homicide victims are shot and killed with guns. An important part of ending the gun violence epidemic is to reduce homicides in the African-American community.
In general, U.S. residents are 128 times more likely to be killed by everyday gun violence than by international terrorism; Black people specifically are 500 times more likely.
These alarming facts are clear indicators of why AP World is needed to make an impact in communities experiencing the challenges that are associated with violent crimes.
“I will do whatever is needed to make an impact on the community and help families who went through what mine went through. No one should have to go through that pain, and anyone who does go through it needs a lot of support and love, AP World wants to give that." – DEANDRE’ BEMBRY
ABOUT THE STEVE AND MARJORIE HARVEY FOUNDATION:
The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation is committed to giving back, which is embedded in its organizational values and mission. Since its establishment in 2009, the organization has devoted time and resources to transforming the lives of the youth, families and community. The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation provides youth outreach services that cultivates the next generation of responsible leaders by providing educational enrichment, mentoring, life transformation skills and global service initiatives. The organization strives to be the change-agent in fostering excellence in the areas of education, health and social well-being in urban and diverse communities; ensuring that the needs of the whole
Lisa Kaufman
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
LK@HGPRinc.com