Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Revenue to Cross USD 15,376.76 million with CAGR of 7.7% by 2028: The Insight Partners

High Demand from Flexible Packaging and Textile Industries to Escalate Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (CIJ Printer and DOD Inkjet Printer) and End User (Food and Beverages, Automobile, Packaging, Cosmetic, Medical, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 9,176.42 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,376.76 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage - Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 9,176.42 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 15,376.76 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 7.7% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 150

No. Tables - 83

No. of Charts & Figures - 80

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Technology ; End User and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Industrial inkjet printing involves using inkjet technology to print or deposit materials as part of the manufacturing process of a product on a production line. The idea is similar to that of a desktop inkjet printer, but the scale is vastly different in terms of machine size and speed, as well as the diversity of fluids that must be deposited. For labelling and coding the product, industrial inkjet printers are used. The rise of the worldwide packaging industry, combined with the faster operating speeds provided by industrial inkjet printers, is anticipated to drive the growth of industrial inkjet printers in packaging. Inkjet printers are used in industries to print dates, barcodes, logos, etc. on a variety of products.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Inkjet Printers Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the growth of the industrial inkjet printers market. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. The disturbed value chain restricted the supply of raw material. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for industrial inkjet printers is expected to rise globally in the coming months.

The focus on just-in-time production is another factor hindering the industrial inkjet printer market growth. With the projected rise in the importance of sustainability and application diversification in post-pandemic times, the demand for industrial inkjet printers is expected to take huge leaps. Several associations, such as The Association for Packaging and Processing (PMMI), are involved in keeping a close check on the effects of the pandemic on the printing and packaging industry along with providing necessary avenues thereof to the concerned parties. Therefore, effective measures taken by such associations, backed by positive government initiatives, to support the packaging industry are expected to generate demand for industrial inkjet printers in the coming years. Further, significant investments by prominent companies in the development of advanced products is yet another factor supporting the market growth.

Rapid growth in the advertisement industry, coupled with increasing demand for better print quality and higher print resolution, boosts the growth of the global industrial inkjet printers market in coming years. The advertisements industry requires the higher print resolution and better print quality for collaterals. The multifunctional inkjet printers meet these needs; therefore, their demand is growing in the industry. Furthermore, photographers use multifunctional inkjet printers because of their capability to print photographs without a pixel split and with proper color and combination. In addition, by using inkjet printers, photographers can print a photograph on any surface.

Multifunctional inkjet printers are majorly used in offices and institutes, such as schools and colleges. The versatility of these printers to fax, scan, print, copy, and paper handling propels their demand. Further, the cost of the low variants of multifunctional inkjet printers is comparatively low. Therefore, multifunctional inkjet printers are preferred than the single functional inkjet printers. Moreover, various multifunctional inkjet printers are available with features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, LCD screen, and touchscreen; these benefits make the printers more user-friendly. The factors mentioned above boost the demand for a multifunctional inkjet printer across the world.

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few players operating in the industrial inkjet printers market are Anser Coding, Beijing Hi-Pack Coding, Citronix, Control Print, Domino, Ebs Ink Jet Systeme, Hitachi, Iconotech, ITW Company, Kba-Metronic, Keyence, Kortho, Leibinger, Linx, Markem-Imaje, Matthews Marking Systems, Squid Ink Manufacturing, United Barcode Systems, Videojet, Weber Marking, and Zanasi.

