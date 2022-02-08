FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, January 31, 2022 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows released the following statement on the passing of Augusta Rep. Donna Doore:

"Rep. Donna Doore worked at Maine State Archives and then at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles before retiring and entering the Legislature. In the Legislature, I had the good fortune of serving on the Labor and Housing Committee with Rep. Doore for four years. She was a champion of working people, and she always had a warm sense of humor that made everyone who came before our committee very comfortable. Sometimes while she was undergoing treatments, she’d join our hearings or work sessions remotely even before the pandemic, and she never missed a vote if she could help it no matter how she was feeling. Her work ethic and warmth and dedication to fairness made an impact. I personally miss her very much, as I'm sure many across the Department do as well."