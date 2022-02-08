Nasal Drug Delivery Technologies Market Analysis 2022 | Recorded Hyper Growth in the Future – 2030

Nasal Drug Delivery Technologies

The report presents the market analysis of the global nasal drug delivery technology market along with the regional trends and future estimations.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Nasal Drug Delivery Technologies Market by Dosage Form (Nasal Sprays, Drops & Liquids, Powders, Gels, and Others), Container (Pressurized Containers and Non-pressurized Containers), System (Multi-dose Systems, Bi-dose Systems, Unit-dose Systems), Therapeutic Applications (Allergic & Non-allergic Rhinitis, Nose Congestion, Vaccination, and Others), and End User (Home Care Settings and Hospitals) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global nasal drug delivery technology market is driven by rise in demand for alternative routes of drug delivery such as nasal sprays, increase in emphasis on pediatric & geriatric patients, growth in need of easy administration & better efficacy products, rise in demand for home healthcare devices, surge in adoption of self-administration practices, and advanced healthcare set-up. However, patents expiry of several drugs and side effects pertaining to drugs, such as nausea, irritation, and infections, restrain the market growth. Conversely, the development of OTC drugs by many pharmaceutical companies provides lucrative opportunities for market growth, especially for nasal drops and sprays sold as generic OTC drugs.

Nasal Drug Delivery Technologies Market Key Segments

By Dosage Form

•Sprays

•Drops & Liquids

•Powders

•Gels

•Others

By Container

•Pressurized Containers

•Non-pressurized Containers

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The key players operating in this market include Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, AptarGroup, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Aegis Therapeutics LLC., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

