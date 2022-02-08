Foot Drop Implants Market: Subdermal implant can boost family planning in India: Experts

Foot drop is a deviation from normal walking characterized with dropping of the forefoot caused due to weakness, irritation, damage to the common fibular nerve

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Foot Drop Implants Market by Product (Functional Electrical Stimulators and Internal Fixation Devices); and End User (Hospitals, Palliative Care Centers, and Orthopedic Centers) - Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2020-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the foot drop implants market include increasing nerve injuries leading to foot drop, high incidence of diabetic neuropathy, rising numbers of sports-related injuries & road traffic accidents, and growing demand for hip & knee replacement surgeries. However, high costs of the implants and lack of awareness about the implants in developing countries restrain the market growth. The development of foot drop implant products by key vendors and their availability in the market will further drive the market growth in the near future.

The key players that operate in this market include Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex, Inc., Finetech Medical, PONTiS, Ottobock, Narang Medical Limited, Acumed LLC, aap Implantate AG, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global foot drop implants market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the global foot drop implants market from 2021 to 2028, which helps determine prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global foot drop implants market has been provided.

Identification of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale have been provided.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

