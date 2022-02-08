Submit Release
NFT Data Analytics Platform NFTGo.io Raises $6.75 Million in Pre-Series A

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFTGo.io, a leading data aggregator platform for the Web3, NFT, and gaming communities, announced the close of a $6.75M Pre-Series A capital raise on 5th February. This funding round was led by Qiming Venture Partners, with participation from SeaX Ventures, Youbi, Circle, Altonomy, Zonff Partners, Hash Global, and mask.io.

As an All-in-one NFT data analysis platform, NFTGo.io provide users access to all of the information necessary to make next move in the NFT marketplace. Users can spot real-time NFT insights with a variety of advanced features, such as search engine, data visualization, NFT rarity, whale tracking, NFT Drops, and more! Furthermore, NFTGo.io has innovated many data indicators, such as liquidity, FOMO level, profit and loss.

"NFTGo aims to build a gateway to the NFT ecosystem. We will not base our core business model on data accessibility, because we believe that all data on the chain comes from Web3 users, and therefore, we should keep this data open" said Lowes, Founder and CEO of NFTGo.io."We hope that NFTGo will be your go-to destination to learn about NFTs and we look forward to showing you a new digital world made possible through NFTs."

NFTGo.io team has over 30 team members now, and the core team members have backgrounds from Stanford University, Harvard University, Korea University, and Zhejiang University.

The funding will be used to fuel NFTGo's next phase of growth and development, accelerate global hiring and the development of new features such as adding support for more blockchains and introducing more innovative data metrics.

In addition, NFTGo released the 2022 NFT industry research report on February 6th Singapore time, and distributed it in an innovative way of "NFT minting".

About NFTGo.io

NFTGO.io is a NFT data aggregator where users can find information about NFT, including NFT Drops, ranking, whale tracking, NFT search engine, market data, transaction data, and many more!

Users may also analyze, airdrop and distribute NFTs. NFTGO.io has developed a high-performance NFT cross-chain data acquisition engine, using real-time monitoring on blockchain and multi-level solutions, which can automatically parse the NFT metadata based on mainstream standards, and solve the problem of on-chain data parsing.

