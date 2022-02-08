Badge Foundation's Badge has been released as a membership community

/EIN News/ -- Menlo Park, CA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is a membership community that connects blue badge creators with investors across the world.



Over the years, we have been a witness to innumerable industries' growth and development across the world. Ever wondered what could have been the factors that might have helped them attain massive success and exponential levels of growth? Well, there could be several factors, but no one can deny how a few astute minds, teams, and communities bring about a wave of great change, pushing forward growth and inspiring greatness in their respective niches. The digital world is one which has so far seen the rise of many such brands and communities, among which we couldn't help but notice the rise of "Badge," which is a membership community created to connect blue badge creators and investors around the world.





Recent news is abuzz that the Badge Foundation released the Badge for providing an exclusive salon for blue badge influencers. They recently announced that the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) Badge Foundation, which supports creators and influencers who is officially verified accounts on SNS, has released the official service of Badge, growing as a membership community connecting blue badge creators/influencers and investors worldwide, as explained above.



Wondering what Badge is all about? Well, there are several amazing services and products not discovered in the world. Influencers and creators at Badge, the membership salon, provide a real value of its products and services by providing their strong influence. It will also support Cryptonite's activities as its parent influencer program. Cryptonite is an invitation-only global community of influencers, entrepreneurs, and investors, who are leading the blockchain, AI, and sustainability revolutions. It was created in Silicon Valley, known as a business sanctuary producing various large companies like GAFAM.

Coming back to Badge, it is provided by its parent entity Cryptonite, where creators can receive top-class service free of cost on a semi-permanent basis, provided that they introduce them on SNS.

To know more, visit the website, https://badge-foundation.org

Media Contact: Company Name- Badge Foundation Email- info -at- badge-foundation.org Telegram- https://t.me/badgeofficial Twitter- https://twitter.com/badgefoundation PR Contact: Name- Arpita Karmakar Website- www.newscoverage.agency Email- touch -at- newscoverage.agency Telegram- @Arpita_nca