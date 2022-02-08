Exults Digital Marketing Recaps Technology Earnings Live from the NHAB International Builders' Show in Orlando, FL

Exults Digital Marketing is live at the NAHB International Builders' Show

The full-service digital marketing agency offers analysis of how the tech sector performed last week and effects on the outlook of eCommerce in 2022.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults Digital Marketing is live from the National Association of Home Builders' International Builders' Show this week as one of several B2B trade shows across the United States this year that the full-service online marketing agency will attend. Given the abundance of activity that occurred during the tech earnings window last week, Exults wants to take a moment to highlight the performance of several organizations that hold key influence over the outlook of the digital marketing environment going forward.

For example, Amazon — a leading supplier of cloud service technology for businesses of various size and structure across the world — reported an enormous 736% earnings per share beat compared to estimates for their Q4 2021. Though much of the profit credited itself to the investment Amazon made in EV provider Rivian, the sustained growth speaks to how digital channels for eCommerce are continuing to take shape in a professional environment that continues to cater to remote relationships with business and consumer clients.

Google and its parent company Alphabet similarly reported strong results last week. The digital ad and search giant reported quarterly beats versus estimates for nearly all major criteria including earnings per share, revenue, and Google Cloud revenue. Advertising revenue particularly jumped 33% from the previous year to surpass $60 billion.

But perhaps most significant of all was the announcement from Apple that the company hit a revenue record due to the sustained demand for new iPhone models despite ongoing supply chain shortages. The market's clear desire for smartphone hardware continues to funnel more and more consumers around the world primarily through digital channels, which means marketing to them with content and campaigns catered to mobile formats will be essential for businesses seeking to improve their online presence.

Real estate professionals and other business managers interested in how Exults can improve their digital marketing efforts can contact the agency directly or visit its booth at the NAHB International Business Show this week to learn more.

More About Exults Digital Marketing

Exults is a full-service Internet marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of Internet marketing services to reach its clients’ goals, Exults premier services include:

— Digital Branding

— Website Design and Development

— eCommerce platform development and management

— Search Engine Optimization

— Pay Per Click Management

— Social Media Marketing

— Digital PR

If you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults. For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.