Business Plan Software Market Share (13,7871.4 Thousand) Lead by Accentuating Number of Start-ups till 2027

Business Plan Software Market to Emerge with 7% of CAGR fuelled by Enhancing the Data Security to Prevent Data Loss by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on "Business Plan Software Market to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast by Platform (iOS, Windows, Others); Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud); Subscription Type (One-time, Monthly, Annual); and Geography", the market was valued at US$ 82,730.3 thousand in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,37,871.4 thousand by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2019 to 2027.

Market Size Value in - US$ 82,730.3 thousand in 2019

Market Size Value by - US$ 13,7871.4 thousand by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 7.00% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 169

No. Tables - 89

No. of Charts & Figures - 79

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Platform ; Deployment Type ; Subscription Type

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

While there are diverse viewpoints on the damage, which COVID-19 may cause, the fact remains that COVID-19 is spreading worldwide. New cases are rising in locations including, the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Australia, South Korea, India, and Japan, among several other countries. Though the impacts on diverse businesses are well-known, the technology sector is also facing the largest disruption in recent remembrance

COVID-19 Impact on Business Plan Software Market

According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Turkey, Iran, China, and Russia are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide and the global economy is anticipated to take a worst hit in the year 2020 and likely in 2021 as well. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries such as consumer electronics, semiconductor, automotive, and IT infrastructure. All these industries are crucial for the growth of global business plan software market as they are the major demand generation industries for business plan software. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted both manufacturing and sales of various consumer electronic products and components. The global electronics and semiconductor industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions due to supply chain issues and manufacturing shutdowns.

Accentuating Number of Start-ups

The stupendous growth in global industrialization is a result of the rising number of start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large organizations across industries. The start-up ecosystem is booming in the current scenario across the world and is driving the economy of every country. The new entrepreneurs are seeking businessplanning services to assess their business prospects. Considering the fact, that majority of the emerging entrepreneurs in the developed countries are well aware of the benefits of software-based business planning, the demand for business plan software among the companies providing business planning services is surging. This parameter is positively influencing the growth of the business plan software market.

The intensifying awareness among the new entrepreneurs in the developing countries is displaying growth in the number of companies offering business plan software in the region; this factor is driving the business plan software market. The awareness related to the benefits of business plan software in business start-ups is strongly growing among the entrepreneurs in developing regions. These factors are offering lucrative business opportunities for business plan software market players.

Atlas Business Solutions Inc., EnloopInc, Palo Alto Software, Planguru LLC, StratPad, Inc., Startups.com LLC, The Business Plan Shop Ltd., Tarkenton.com, Simpleplanning, and Upmetrics are among the leading players operating in the business plan software market. Several other players are also functioning and are contributing significant revenues in the business plan software market.

Strategic Insights:

Players operating in the Business plan software market focus on strategies, such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches, to maintain their positions in the Business plan software market. A few developments by key players of the Business plan software market are:

In February 2019, Upmetrics Business Planner is here to help. This streamlined, all-in-one platform allows customers to create custom business plans, draft financial projections, and much more — and right now a lifetime subscription is available quickly and easily for over 95 percent off at just $24.99.

