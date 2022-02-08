Provolone Valpadana PDO presents new summer recipes suited to the season and the Australian taste

SHRIMP SALAD, BABY LETTUCE, TOMATO CREAM, STRONG PROVOLONE VALPADANA P.D.O. AND TOASTED CASHEWS TORTELLO STUFFED WITH RICOTTA AND LEMON WITH RED PEPPER CREAM AND GRATED STRONG PROVOLONE VALPADANA P.D.O.

Australians spend 16% more time than pre-pandemic on food and cooking sites, the "Born to be authentic" project suggests chef's tips and tricks.

CREMONA, ITALY, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The time that Australians spend cooking and browsing cooking sites increased in 2021. Research by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Australia and Nielsen shows that they spend around 16% more time than pre-pandemic on food and cooking sites and are rediscovering a love for home cooked meals. A trend that seems to last and will also mark 2022. Here then, from Provolone Valpadana PDO, which has recently activated a project dedicated to Australia, ten simple and delicious recipes to meet all tastes. For the summer, the Protection Consortium offers different interpretations of Provolone Valpadana PDO, a versatile cheese in its mild and strong variations, paired with ingredients and vegetables that are typical to this season. Ten dishes specially created for the summer season and the Australian taste, capable of bringing out, at each course, the extraordinary organoleptic characteristics of Provolone Valpadana in its two types, always strictly choosing the Authentic PDO product.

All the recipes, with the full preparation and the chef's advice, can be found on the project’s official website "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe" www.borntobeauthentic.eu: have fun trying them and share your dishes on social networks

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/

“Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe” is the project promoted by the Consorzio Provolone Valpadana and supported by the European Union with the aim of increasing the recognition and level of awareness of European quality brands and improving consumer awareness of their value.

The project, which will last 3 years, is specifically dedicated to Australia, a market with great potential and which pays increasingly more attention to values such as the quality and authenticity of food products.

The project is aimed at both operators, chefs in particular, and consumers, especially Millennials, as well as journalists and influencers.