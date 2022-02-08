Electronic Payment Methods Gain Popularity In The Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Use of cashless self-service laundries or coin-operated laundries and drycleaner machines is growing across the world. This growth is primarily due to emergence of cards and other alternative electronic payment methods such as RFID contactless credit cards, or NFC enabled mobile wallets that provide a cost-effective alternative to handle cash and are also easy to use. Apart from this, cashless laundry machines also provide relief from painstaking cash management in laundries, and secure solutions over cash operated machines, which have to be carefully monitored for thefts. For instance, companies such as 'Texas Coin And Commercial Laundry' and 'Lone Star Laundromat Services' based in Texas, USA are laundry service providers that adopted cashless laundry services.

North America was the largest region in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market. The regions covered in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market size is expected to grow from $104.23 billion in 2021 to $111.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to reach $141.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Gradual shift in customer spending towards tourism is expected to positively impact the hospitality sector in the forecast period driving the market for dry-cleaning and laundry services. In order to cater to increasing tourists' demands, hotels are coming up with new business models where the rooms are available for multiple bookings on a single day. This in turn is expected to increase the number of times a linen is changed in a hotel room on a daily basis, increasing the amount of linen to be washed after every change. This business model is expected to drive the demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services in the hospitality industry, where hotels prefer using a professional launderette to optimize operations time and keep quality services. Therefore, the growth of the hospitality industry is expected to drive the dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

Major players covered in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services industry are Elis SA, Spotless Group Holdings Ltd, CSC Serviceworks Holdings Inc., Johnson Service Group, Downer EDI Limited, K Bro Linen Inc., Atlantic City Linen Supply LLC, Linen King LLC and Radiant Services Corporation.

TBRC’s global dry-cleaning and laundry services market analysis report is segmented by type into coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated), linen and uniform supply, by end-use into commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services, residential dry-cleaning and laundry services, coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, by distribution channel into offline, online.

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated), Linen And Uniform Supply), By End-Use (Commercial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a dry-cleaning and laundry services market overview, forecast dry-cleaning and laundry services market size and growth for the whole market, dry-cleaning and laundry services market segments, geographies, dry-cleaning and laundry services market trends, dry-cleaning and laundry services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

