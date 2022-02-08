Organic Fertilizers Market 2030: Growing Demand from Diverse Industries Such as Fruits & Vegetables to Encourage Growth

Organic Fertilizers

The growth of the organic fertilizers market is attributed to increase in focus of farmers toward agricultural expansion, increase in productivity.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic fertilizers market generated $8.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $15.9 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Eswara Prasad, a Manager, Materials & Chemicals at Allied Market Research, stated, “The growth of the organic fertilizers market is attributed to increase in focus of farmers toward agricultural expansion, increase in productivity and change in attitude toward agriculture as a crucial contributor to the economy. On the other hand, climatic challenges hamper the market. On the contrary, increase in demand for organic fertilizers produces lucrative opportunities."

COVID-19 scenario:

• The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the supply chain across the world.

• Lack of raw materials impacted the market during the initial phase affecting the manufacturing process.

• However, as the world is slowly recovering from the pandemic, the market is expected to get back on track soon.

The global organic fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of source, crop type, form, nutrient content, and region.

By source, the plant segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global organic fertilizers market. The mineral segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

By crop type, the cereal & grains segment held the highest market share, holding more than half of the global organic fertilizers market. However, the fruits & vegetable segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market with a major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global organic fertilizers market. The same province is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Key leading players of the global organic fertilizers market include Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Alpha BioGreen, Baconco Co., Ltd., Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, Cropagro, PT. Jadi Mas - Fertilizers Factory, Revisoil, PT Pupuk Kaltim, SongGianh Corporation, and Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited.

