Breathalyzers Market 2021: Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2028

Breathalyzers Market

Breathalyzers are instruments used for testing blood alcohol levels through an individual’s breath.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breathalyzers Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Breathalyzers Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3906

Breathalyzers measure the rate of alcohol in one's breath to calculate the blood alcohol content (BAC). There are two types of breathing, counting hand-held breathing and desktop analyzer.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Drivers

High drug abuse is likely to drive the growth of the global breathalyzers market in the estimated period. For example, as per the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in the U.S., approximately 164.8 million people aged 12 and over were using tobacco, alcohol, or illicit drugs in the past month.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Opportunities

Furthermore, high misuse of prescription painkillers is also likely to help the market grow. For example, as per the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in the US, in 2018, 3.6% of the population misused painkillers.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Restraints

The emergence of Covid-19 has led to a decline in the use of respiratory equipment for fear of the spread of contagious disease. For example, according to the World Health Organization, there are 4,801,202 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of May 20, 2020, including 318,935 deaths.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3906

Global Breathalyzers Market: Key Takeaways

The size of the global breathalyzers market was estimated to accounted for US$ 4,518.4 Million and during the forecast period (2020-2027) it is expected to witness a value of US$ 71,866.2 Million with a CAGR of 41.3%. Major factors contributing to the growth of the global breathalyzers market during the estimated period include increasing cases of drink and drive and technological advances in respiration.

In 2019, North America led the global breathalyzer market with a 47.0% share of the continent, then Europe and Asia Pacific. The presence of leading producers in the region and production projections are likely to support the growth of the region in the estimated period.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Market Trends

Key players in the market focus on fuel cell-based breathalyzer. These breathalyzers facilitate accurate BAC identification. For example, PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems offers the new PAS Qtr A compact round cell case and PAS004 Mini-A fuel cell.

Asia Pacific has the highest number of substance-related deaths. For example, a study by researchers at the National Drug and Alcohol Research Center found that 559 cases of marijuana deaths were reported in Australia during 2000-2018.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market focus on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For example, BACtrack introducrd a new line of breathalyzers for the BACtrack C6 and BACtrack Skyn ​​in January 2018.

likewise, Quest Products Inc. introduced the AlcoHAWK RapidScreen, a fuel-cell breathalyzer designed in July 2019, to monitor alcohol levels in both active and passive modes.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global breathalyzers market are BACtrack Inc., Intoximeter Inc., AK GlobalTech Corporation, ENVITE- WISMER GmbH, TruTouch Technologies Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems, Meretek Diagnostics Group of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., Guth Laboratories Inc., Alcopro Inc., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Akers Biosciences Inc., Aerocrine AB, Advanced Safety Devices LLC, Quest Products Inc., MPD Inc., Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Intoximeters Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGa, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., and Cannabix Technologies Inc.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (Flat USD 2000 OFF)@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3906

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.