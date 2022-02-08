Plant Based Ice Cream Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019-2026

Plant Based Ice Cream Market

Plant Based Ice Cream Market by Source, Flavor, Packaging, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant-based ice creams are made from plant-based ingredients such as soy milk, coconut milk, almond milk, cashew milk, and others. Plant-based ice creams, also known as vegan ice creams, promote effortless weight loss, minimize sinus issues, reduce risk of cardiac diseases, and enhances skin texture. Plant-based ice creams are available in different flavors such as chocolates, orange, coconut, caramel, strawberry, and others.

Increase in consumer preference for flexitarian diet has driven growth of the market for plant-based ice creams. Moreover, consumers are limiting their consumption of dairy products, due to rise in health concerns, which fuels the growth of the market. However, high price of plant-based ice creams is anticipated to act as a key restraint of the global market. On the contrary, increase in demand for plant-based confectioneries is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global plant-based ice cream market is segmented into source, flavor, packaging, distribution channel, and region. By source, the market is divided into almond milk, soy milk, oats milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, and others. On the basis of flavor, it is segregated into vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mango, and others. Depending on packaging, it is classified into cups, bars, tubs, and others. As per distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, grocery stores, online stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the global plant-based ice cream market include the Hain Celestial Group, Creamy Coconuts, LLC, Bliss Unlimited, Ben & Jerry’s, White Wave Foods Company (So Delicious Dairy Free), KLEINS ICE CREAM, Wink Frozen Desserts, BOOJA-BOOJA, Unilever(Breyers), and Cado.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global plant based ice cream market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

