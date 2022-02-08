Middle East Flooring And Carpet Market to grow US$ 11,292.11 million by 2028 at CAGR 5.3% | Al Sorayai Group, Mac Carpet

Middle East Flooring And Carpet Market

Carpets are woven fabric made from piles. The primary backing is made from polypropylene or nonwoven polyester. The secondary backing is made of jute.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Carpets are woven fabric made from piles. The primary backing is made from polypropylene or nonwoven polyester. The secondary backing is made of jute, which looks like burlap when woven. Most backings are glued together with synthetic rubber latex. The padding is usually horse hair or rebond, a type of recycled scrap urethane. A top sheet of plastic is added to make the carpet smooth and durable. The competitiveness of the flooring and carpet market has created a good opportunity for all the manufacturers. The demand for new products is high and manufacturers are trying to attract new customers through various marketing strategies. The increase in construction activities is a major factor driving the growth in this market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the Middle East flooring and carpet market include Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company, Mac Carpet, Interface, Inc, Beaulieu International Group N.V, Oriental Weavers Group, Tarkett S.A, Mohawk Industries, Balta Group etc, and Al Sorayai Group.

Request For Sample Copy :https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4666

Market Dynamics:

Expanding construction industry in Middle East is expected to propel growth of the Middle East flooring and carpet market during the forecast period. The investment in construction industry by Middle East government is increasing. For instance, in February 2022, Arada, a property development company based in Sharjah, UAE, awarded a contract to Mohammed Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi & Sons (Al-Kharafi), a Kuwaiti contractor, of building eight premium apartment buildings in Aljada, which is US$ 6.5 Bn (AED24 Bn) lifestyle megaproject in New Sharjah.

However, factors such as availability of substitute for handmade carpets are expected to hinder growth of the Middle East flooring and carpet market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 in China affected many industries across the globe. Many of the industries witnessed major disruption in market activities such as production, supply and distribution, as many countries implemented movement restriction and lockdown regulation to curb spread of the virus. Countries in Middle East also shut down their borders and announced lockdown policies. This further affected the Middle East flooring and carpet industry. However, settling scenario of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to aid in growth of the market.

Buy Now and Get Instant Discount of USD 2000 for Premium Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4666

Key Takeaways:

The Middle East flooring and carpet market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to launch of novel designing floor technologies. For instance, in January 2022, Unilin Technologies revealed the plans to launch SquareClic, which a new technology that ensures a perfect alignment of floor during the complete installation.

Qatar and Kuwait are expected to witness strong growth in the flooring and carpet market during the forecast period, owing to growing hospitality sector in these countries.