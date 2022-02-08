Melamine Formaldehyde Market To Surpass US$ 20,620.1 Mn in terms of value and 15,571.5 Kilo Tons | BASF SE

Melamine Formaldehyde Market

Melamine formaldehyde has been widely used in the manufacturing of plastics and other goods.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Melamine formaldehyde has been widely used in the manufacturing of plastics and other goods. This chemical helps prevent warping and extends the lifespan of products. Melamine resin also makes walls and floors less flammable, smothering fires before they can spread. As a result, a wide range of products has been made from melamine and formaldehyde. However, due to government regulations on formaldehyde emissions, melamine-based materials are no longer as widely used as they once were. Melamine formaldehyde exhibit two exothermic peaks with varying heating rates. These peaks increase in temperature with increasing heating rates, which indicates a slower cure rate. The evolution of two exothermic peaks during the testing process suggests a two-step reaction. One exotherm is due to a reversible reaction of methylol melamine, while the other one corresponds to the crosslinking of methylol to methylene bridges.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global melamine formaldehyde market include BASF SE, Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A., Chemplastica SpA, Qatar Melamine Company, INEOS Melamines GmbH, and Hexza Corporation Berhad.

Key Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global melamine formaldehyde market. For instance, according to United Nations reports in 2018, around 55% of the world was living in urbanized regions. In the polymerization of melamine to formaldehyde, two different processes are utilized. The first step, known as methylolation, involves the addition of formaldehyde to melamine. The process can occur in an aqueous or neutral environment. The second stage, known as crosslinking, is the curing process and is carried out under acidic or alkaline conditions. During this process, the resins undergo additional condensation, which provides them with their solubility in organic solvents. Increasing usage of melamine formaldehyde in several sectors is expected to enhance the growth of the global melamine formaldehyde market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the closing down of several production plants and the absence of skilled manual labor. Moreover, lockdown measures in several nations and transport restrictions along with delayed or cancelled orders also impacted the growth of the market negatively.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global melamine formaldehyde market, owing to the rapid urbanization in the region. For instance, according to World Population Review, in 2018, there were around 10 regions in the U.S., with a population of 10 million.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global melamine formaldehyde market, owing to the increasing prevalence of chemical companies in the region. For instance, according to Indian Chemical Council, there are more than 11,000 chemical companies in India.

