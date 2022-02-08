Influencio Announces Dj Mangoo Into Its Influence Ecosystem

The Influencio project announces professional musician DJ Mangoo into its INFLUENCE ecosystem. The project aims to increase its influencer and fan interactions while allowing hundreds of millions fans, global influencers and micro-influencers to generate passive income on the INFLUENCE platform.

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influencio is the first dedicated blockchain influencer marketing and global amplification platform targeting over 100 million influencers and micro influencers that are not monetising today on the existing social networks. Influencio offers interactive NFTs, GameFi, and SocialFi elements into its immersive Metaverse landscape. Influencio, developed by Gravitas International Associates, a subsidiary company of Technicorum Holdings, today announces DJ Mangoo, who is also known as Brånn, entering into the Influencio ecosystem.





Blockchain technology integration with social media platforms has since promoted changes in the way artists and musicians establish themselves to reach a broader audience. Music artists have recently developed a new approach to connect with their fanbase on social media. It gives them the opportunity they previously did not have with record companies. As an artist looking to establish a personal brand for himself, the Swedish-born musician, DJ Mangoo, is leaning into an excellent opportunity to develop his brand across social media communities. His passion for culture-classic hit Eurodancer music and engagements with his audience have been overwhelmingly positive. He received positive engagements to over 200,000,00 streams for his first release. DJ Mangoo has since leveraged various social media communities to increase his fanbase.

Commenting on the recent onboarding of DJ Mangoo, Daniel Daboczy, Chief Executive Officer of Influencio, said, "Creating content and distributing it on social media is the most significant way to connect and broaden the fanbase. Music is a popular way to connect with the community through showcasing talents and charisma. It gravitates more interests and strengthens the connection between the musician’s and fan’s engagements." Daniel also added, "You cannot lead without followers, and ultimately, a powerful motivation from an individual will drive followers to them. Influencio provides a diversity of macro and micro-influencers opportunities to create their own community and eventually generate passive income from it."



Influencio's social community platform is powered by blockchain technology and combines Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 elements. Combining individual reputation, corporate branding, and financial elements allows influencers and brand owners to generate monetary benefits from the social interaction. In addition, the project promotes streamlined payments processes with a real-time dashboard to monitor activities for brand owners and influencers and rewards users' engagements with Influencers within its platform.

ABOUT INFLUENCIO

Influencio's new cryptocurrencies (BEP20 tokens) are designed to address friction and monetisation within the growing global influencer market. The project is supported by the most prominent YouTubers and influencers in South America, Europe, Nordic countries, and Asia. It will soon have a fully global presence as well. The project is led by CMO Danjal Kanani alongside CEO Daniel Daboczy. Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain and NFTs, with DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring and offers FinTech solutions to the industry.

For more information, please visit: https://influencio.io



Telegram: https://t.me/influencio



Instagram: https://instagram.com/influencioofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfluencioCoin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/influencio.io/

Discord: https://discord.gg/fvU5RMF5

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various verticals in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, is a Singapore-registered Fintech company certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an authorised blockchain & DLT provider, e-wallet, core banking, digital exchange Platforms, digitisation and tokenisation, platforms, products, and services. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last five years.



Website: https://www.technicorum.com/

Press Contact: Company Name: Influencio Contact Person: Ima Jamal Email: ima.jamal (at) technicorum.com Website: https://influencio.io/