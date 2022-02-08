Grape Seed Extract Market Growth with 7.8% CAGR Predicted till 2021 - 2027 | Botanic Innovations LLC, Polyphenolics

Grape Seed Extract Market

The grape seed extract is an industrial derivative of whole grape seeds, and it contains an important compound known as proanthocyanidins.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The grape seed extract is an industrial derivative of whole grape seeds, and it contains an important compound known as proanthocyanidins. Procyanidins are a group of antioxidants that are formed from proanthocyanidins. The quality of grape seed extract depends on how much of these antioxidants are present in the product. The concentration of procyanidins in grape seed oil generally varies from ninety to ninety-five percent, but there is a large amount of variation between products. There are many benefits of grape seed extract. It is effective in lowering cholesterol levels and preventing atherosclerosis. Research suggests that it may help treat diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. It may also protect against bacterial infections such as Staphylococcus aureus. Further research is needed to confirm these findings. However, there are several benefits of this supplement. It is a relatively inexpensive supplement, and it is available over-the-counter.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global grape seed extract market include Piping Rock Health Products, LLC, Jianhe Biotech Co., Ltd., Hunan NutraMax Inc., NetQem LLC, Augusto Bellinvia Srl, Nexira, Naturex, Polyphenolics, Botanic Innovations LLC, and S.P.A.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4497

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing incidence of cholesterol levels among individuals in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global grape seed extract market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, increased cholesterol causes around 29.7 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). There is some concern about the safety of grape seed extract during pregnancy and breastfeeding, but it is generally well tolerated. However, some people may experience adverse reactions, such as the dry or itchy scalp, nausea, and dizziness. Although there are no studies on the safety of grape seed extract in pregnant or nursing women, it is worth considering its many benefits. The ODS is dedicated to strengthening the scientific understanding of dietary supplements. It provides fact sheets and publications on different supplements. Increasing product launches by key manufacturers in the world are estimated to enhance the growth of the global grape seed extract market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapidly spreading virus led to disruptions in several economic sectors, including the food and beverages sector. However, since grape seed extracts are used as health supplements, this market sector witnessed a steady increase owing to growing concerns related to immunity and overall health among individuals.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global grape seed extract market, owing to the increasing prevalence of high levels of cholesterol in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 94 million adults in the U.S. suffer from high levels of cholesterol.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global grape seed extract market, owing to the increasing prevalence of health issues such as obesity in the region. For instance, according to SAGE Journals, currently, there are around 135 million obese individuals in India.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4497

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.