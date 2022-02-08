Feed Acid Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,820.2 million in 2021 at 6.5% CAGR – Report by Coherent Market Insights
Feed acid is a crucial compounds that used in the animal feed to enhance diet of the animals.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Feed acid is a crucial compounds that used in the animal feed to enhance diet of the animals. It offers important nutrients to the animal and enhance the functioning of the digestive system
Competitive Landscape:
Feed Acid Market Includes ADDCON GmbH, BASF SE, Biomin GmbH, Perstorp AB, Kemin Industries Inc., Impextraco, Jefo Nutrition Inc., Novus International, Corbion Purac, and Trouw Nutrition International B.V.
Key Market Drivers:
Growing prevalence of zoonotic disease such as avian flu is driving growth of the feed acid market. This has created demand for quality feed. High demand for quality feed among consumers and growing awareness regarding healthy ingredients of feed is again contributing to market growth.
Increasing population and growing concern over food security is another major factor fostering market growth. According to the United Nation, the world's population is expected to increase by 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion in 2050 and could peak at nearly 11 billion around 2100.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The market of feed acid has witnessed negative growth slope during Covid-19 pandemic. This is due to strict containment regulation such as lockdown and social-distancing. This has created gap between supply and demand.
Key Takeaways:
The feed acid market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5 % over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of meat. According to the Department of Agriculture, in the 20 years to 2018 developing countries accounted for around 85% of the rise in global meat consumption.. Between 1998 and 2018, Chinese consumption increased by 72%. This increase accounted for 34% of global consumption growth. Population growth has been the principal driver behind increased Chinese consumption of all meats.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing production of meat in the region. According to the Knoema, in 2020, total production of meat for India was 7.48 million tons. Between 1971 and 2020, total production of meat of India grew substantially from 2.07 million to 7.48 million tons rising at an increasing annual rate that reached a maximum of 8.87% in 1982 and then decreased to -8.16% in 2020.
