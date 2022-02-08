Cereal-based Snacks Market Size, Scope (2019-2027) | Top Key Company Profiles- General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company
Cereal-based snacks are a major source of healthy foods around the world. They are high in protein and fiber, and they are sugar-free and gluten-free.SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Cereal-based snacks are a major source of healthy foods around the world. They are high in protein and fiber, and they are sugar-free and gluten-free. The consumption of cereals and pulses will increase your intake of essential amino acids. Therefore, cereal-based snacks are a healthy option to make a nutritious snack.
Key Market Drivers:
Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global cereal-based snacks market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, RX, a brand of Kellogg Company, launched a new cereal made with plant-based protein called RX Cereal. The cereal comes in three varieties: Chocolate Almond, Vanilla Almond and Strawberry.
Moreover, increasing awareness regarding healthy eating is also expected to propel growth of the global cereal-based snacks market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, General Mills used new data to launch 'Good is Good Enough' campaign to remove parental guilt associated with nutritious eating.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global cereal-based snacks market include, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Carman's Fine Foods, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Mckee Foods, Nature Foods Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Post Holdings, Quaker, TreeHouse Foods, and Jordans & Ryvita Company.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
Globally, as of 5:02pm CET, 14 December 2021, there have been 270,031,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,310,502 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 13 December 2021, a total of 8,200,642,671 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 has led to increase in health awareness, which in turn is expected to boost demand for cereal-based snacks.
Key Takeaways:
Major players operating in the global cereal-based snacks market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2021, Kellogg's partnered with Wendy's, a fast-food and restaurant franchise, to launch Frosty chocolate cereal. The cereal will be available at retailers nationwide starting in December.
