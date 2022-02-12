Altenew: A Source of Endless Inspiration and Creative Ideas for Paper Crafters Everywhere
Here at Altenew, we are all about inspiration! We want you to be able to grab your stamps and create straight away without being stuck for ideas”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online arts and crafts store, Altenew, continues to motivate and inspire paper crafters from around the globe in different ways with a variety of consistent and high-quality content. From their FREE crafting ebooks and project inspiration guides to their blogs and social media channels - they've got something to inspire every card maker, scrapbooker, and paper crafter out there.
— Lydia Evans, Altenew's Creative Ambassador
Coming up with high-quality, timeless, and unique product designs in the paper crafting world is not the only thing that sets this 7-year-old company apart from its competitors. In addition to its social media channels and inspirational blogs, Altenew aims to deliver more educational crafting materials through its Project Inspiration Guides, Create & Inspire ebooks, Release Inspiration Guides, and Creativity Kit Guides.
Every stamp set comes with inspiration right inside the packaging. Altenew also has a number of Project Inspiration Guides. These 4-page instruction booklets can be purchased with their corresponding stamp sets. Each page is packed with crafting ideas and easy-to-follow cardmaking tutorials to help crafters make the most out of their Altenew stamps.
Create & Inspire is Altenew’s gift for crafters who need ideas on the go. This free downloadable crafting ebook is released monthly via Altenew’s special newsletter, In Touch With Altenew. Within its pages, crafters can find seven inspirational card projects, with step-by-step instructions, product lists, and card making tips and techniques - making it easier for anyone to recreate these projects, anytime, anywhere. In addition, this special crafting ebook is filled to the brim with card making techniques and must-try project ideas by Altenew’s own Card Blog Design Team. Customers can easily access each Create & Inspire edition through the Altenew website or its monthly newsletter.
True to its commitment to providing one-of-a-kind crafting materials and inspiration, Altenew releases Inspiration Guides along with every new monthly collection. These idea booklets help their customers see the unlimited creative possibilities of their new stamps, dies, stencils, embossing folders, etc., and make the most out of their newly bought crafting items. Altenew’s Release Inspiration Guides showcase photos of all the new products in the collection, exclusive card ideas with color combinations, design and layout tips, and beginner-friendly card making instructions. These inspiration guides come FREE with a few handpicked bundles from the new collection but can also be bought separately.
Last but definitely not least are Altenew’s Creativity Kit Guides. Created to inspire creativity, Creativity Kits include handpicked products that all work together perfectly. Each kit comes with a FREE Creativity Kit Guide and a video lesson - perfect for those who need that extra creativity boost.
Creating inspirational content across various formats has always been an essential aspect of Altenew’s mission. “Here at Altenew, we are all about inspiration! We want you to be able to grab your stamps and create straight away without being stuck for ideas,” Altenew Creative Ambassador, Lydia Evans, commented. “That’s why we have so many different places where we share inspiration. All three of our blogs provide different types of inspiration. So if you are a card maker, the Card Blog is the place to go; if you are more of a scrapbooker or into mixed media art, we’ve got the Mixed Media Blog for you, and if you simply want some fun and inspiring crafty reads, you can visit the In The Craft Room Blog.” The latest addition to Altenew’s resource for crafting education is the All About Crafting page, which is packed with everything you need to know about a wide range of paper crafting supplies, including their history, manufacturing, fun facts, and trivia.
Altenew hopes to help anyone who’s into paper crafting see the beauty and joy in creating through these thoughtfully crafted ebooks, inspiration guides, and crafting materials and resources.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs in paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
