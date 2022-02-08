Smart And Interactive Textiles Market exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028)

Smart And Interactive Textiles Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

One of the main goals of the smart textiles industry is to make everyday items smarter and more useful. Examples of these smart fabrics include high-performance sports gear, water-wicking gym clothes, and fast-drying camping towels. These fabrics have been in existence for decades, yet the majority of consumers have no idea that their favorite apparel and accessories have undergone significant technological developments. Smart textiles are designed to improve human performance and aesthetics. These materials can collect and store energy from the environment and react to vibrations, sounds, or heat. They could also be used to reduce wind resistance and control muscle vibration. Ultimately, smart textiles can benefit a wide variety of industries. The benefits of smart textiles are almost limitless, and their potential is practically endless. Some people even think that smart fabrics may be useful for space travel and astronauts.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global smart and interactive textiles market include Hexoskin, Adidas, Outlast Technologies, Interactive Wear, Gentherm, Sensoria, AIQ Smart Clothing, Jabil, Alphabet, and DuPont.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing incidence of the textile industry in the world is expected to drive the growth of the global smart and interactive textiles market. For instance, according to Textile Infomedia, currently, the global cloth apparel industry is valued at around US$ 3000 billion. Despite the growing market size and potential of smart textiles, there are some challenges to this technology. The processing power of the electronic components is very high and requires a high amount of energy. This technology is also bulky and expensive. The electronic components needed to make smart textiles are flexible but are not small enough. The disadvantage of using smart textiles in clothing is that the information-processing elements must be waterproof. In this case, however, the electronic components must be mounted inside the vehicle instead of on the garment. However, the increasing advancements in textile technologies by key market players are estimated to propel the growth of the global smart and interactive textiles market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid spread of the highly contagious virus has disrupted several economic sectors, including the textile sector, and restrained the growth of the global smart and interactive textiles market. Moreover, lockdown measures and transport restrictions also hampered market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global smart and interactive textiles market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.2%, owing to the signfincat prevalence of key market players in the world. For instance, in January 2019, Interactive Wear entered the i-compression project, for developing and demonstrating a TENS application (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation).

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global smart and interactive textiles market, owing to the high prevalence of key market players in the region. For instance, in July 2021, Laird Performance Materials was acquired by DuPont.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth owing to the increasing usage of textile and smart textiles in the region. Moreover, increasing investments in the textile sector are assessed to augment the growth of the market.

