Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Size, Share Outlook is growing at CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027)

Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Dimethylolpropionic acid is a white crystalline solid with a faint odor. It’s melting and boiling points are 439 K and 182 degrees Celsius, respectively. The chemical has a density of 1.37 at 20 °C, indicating that it has a low melting point. It’s melting and boiling points are both higher than the limiting temperature for its use in water. It has a high inhalation fraction of 75% when measured at 100 micrometers. The molecular structure of dimethylolpropionic acid indicates that it is non-flammable. It has a surface tension of 72 N/m at 20 degrees. It does not contain explosive groups, and its flash point is below 400 degrees. Furthermore, it has a zero self-ignition temperature below 400 °C, making it inflammable.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies contributing to the global dimethylolpropionic acid market include Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Perstorp Specialty Chemicals AB, Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Shenzhen Vtolo Chemicals Co., Ltd., and Jiangxi Nancheng Hongdu Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

High demand for electro-deposition coatings across the automotive industry to manufacture metal products is expected to augment the growth of the dimethylolpropionic acid market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing inclination towards electro-deposition processes to improve functionality and reduce overall production costs is expected to supplement the growth of the dimethylolpropionic acid market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The prevalence of the COVID-19 virus has been a hindrance for the global dimethylolpropionic acid market. The crisis-fueled travel bans and the cancellation/delay of import/export activities have halted operations in the textile industry. Hopes are still high during the projected timeframe for the revival of the market beyond the shaky business atmosphere of the pandemic, though it is beginning on an uncertain note.

Key Takeaways:

The dimethylolpropionic acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period on the heels of the coatings and paint industry and growing demand from the automobile sector. For instance, in August 2021, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that the overall organic and inorganic chemical exports from India stood at US$ 11.52 billion between April 2021 and August 2021.

In the cluster of regions, Asia Pacific is foreseen to lead the global dimethylolpropionic acid market on account of rising import and export of chemical products in the developing countries coupled with the presence of the largest textile producer, China.

Simmering under the top spot, the European region is another fertile land for the global dimethylolpropionic acid market in view of the growing number of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in Germany and the high production of polyurethane dispersal.