I 89 SB mm57 Middlesex
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Middlesex I-89 SB mm57 area is closed down due to a motor vehicle accident. Vehicle is being removed from roadway. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Christopher Jablonski
Vermont State Police Dispatch Williston
802-878-7111
Christopher.Jablonski@vermont.gov