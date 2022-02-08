Submit Release
I 89 SB mm57 Middlesex

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Middlesex I-89 SB mm57 area is closed down due to a motor vehicle accident. Vehicle is being removed from roadway. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Christopher Jablonski

Vermont State Police Dispatch Williston

802-878-7111

Christopher.Jablonski@vermont.gov

