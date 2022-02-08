Disposable Gloves Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Rising demand for disposable gloves in medical sector and increasing need to ensure proper hygiene due to virus outbreaks are key factors driving market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 26.96 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as increasing demand for disposable gloves in medical sector and rising concerns regarding hygiene and potential virus infection and spread are some key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Disposable gloves, also known as single-use gloves, are safety products that help to avoid cross-contamination and contact with bacteria, pathogens, and other external agents.

Some commonly used disposable gloves are natural rubber or latex gloves, polypropylene gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, vinyl gloves, and others. Natural rubber or latex gloves offer excellent elasticity and resistance against acids and alkalis. Nitrile gloves segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. These gloves are more cost effective and have puncture, temperature, and chemical resistant properties.

North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors such as rising expenditure in healthcare sector, and growing use of disposable gloves in food sector are key factors driving market revenue growth in this region.

Asia Pacific market accounted for 23.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR than other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising industrialization, and ongoing development of healthcare sector.

Europe market accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of disposable gloves in construction sector is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth in the region.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Disposable Gloves market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Disposable Gloves market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In September 2021, American Nitrile launched a nitrile glove manufacturing facility in Ohio, United States. This facility will manufacture medical and non-medical latex-free nitrile gloves for government, healthcare, and industrial use.

• Powder-free segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing demand for powder-free due to its various advantages such as efficiency, lower risk of skin irritation and chemical reaction, and others.

• Companies profiled in the global market report include Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Ammex Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Sempermed USA, Inc., MCR Safety, and Cardinal Health.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the disposable gloves market based on product, material, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Powdered

• Powder-Free

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Natural Rubber

• Polypropylene

• Nitrile

• Neoprene

• Vinyl

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Medical & Healthcare

• Non-Medical

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Disposable Gloves market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

