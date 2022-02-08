Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market 2030 with Top Key Players | ResMed, SomnoMed, Whole You, Oventus, Panthera Denta

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market is expected to grow in upcoming years due to factors such as increase in popularity for oral appliances in sleep apnea management and rise in technological advancements made in the oral appliances and equipment.

Sleep apnea is an illness in which breathing is disturbed during the sleep due to lack of oxygen in the body and brain. This disorder can lead to airway blockage called as obstructive sleep apnea. Therapeutic devices and diagnostic tests are used in treatment of this disorder. Sleep apnea is mostly detected in aged population and remains undiagnosed many a times due to improper diagnosis and lack of awareness. Some of the common symptoms of sleep apnea are loud snoring, insomnia, abrupt awakening, sore throat and morning headache. Sleep apnea mainly occurs due to smoking, nasal congestion, use of alcohol and sedatives or tranquilizers.

Companies covered are ResMed, SomnoMed, Whole You, Oventus, Panthera Dental, Airway Management, Apnea Sciences, DynaFlex, OravanOSA, Myerson, OravanOSA, Koninklijke Philips, Compumedics, BMC Medical.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-retaining Devices

By Type

Physician-prescribed/Customized Oral Appliances

Online OTC Oral Appliances

End User

Dental Clinics

Sleep Laboratories

Hospital

Homecare

Top Impacting factors:

Factors such as increase in popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management and rise in number of surgical procedures are expected to rise the market growth.

Technological advancements made in the oral appliances, large population of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients and increasing awareness about the disorder is expected to boost the growth for sleep apnea oral appliances market.

However, complications associated with referral pathways of these equipment and high prices of customized oral appliances are the factors which can hamper the growth of sleep apnea oral appliances market up to some extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

To take care of infected population the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. With rise in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising among, both from healthcare professionals and civil population for precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize this increased demand of medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market.

