Gate.io Shows Interest for BitcoinZ Attracting a Wave of Messages by BTCZ Users in Twitter & Spreading Hope for Listing

Gate.io asked which assets should be listed next with its Twitter account & replied to user's message asking for more information about BitcoinZ

it seems to be just a matter of time for BITCOINZ (BTCZ) to be tracked by the most major and grand exchanges like Gate.io with very important listings in the near future” — BITCOINZ Community

LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gate.io, the popular major cryptocurrency exchange, is asking with its social media profile in twitter which coin to list next.After BTCZ community’s response under this busy post, the exchange’s profile asked more information about the few projects that seemed most active and interesting. This reaction was very important and surprising in a chaos of countless comments, because BitcoinZ was among these few assets for which Gate.io expressed its interest.Specifically, Gate.io asked “Is BitcoinZ better than Bitcoin?” attracting a new wave of answers. The users asked for a BitcoinZ listing trying to explain in the short twitter messages why BitcoinZ should be the next asset for listing by Gate.io and it seems that they have many strong points.Why people are so obsessed with BITCOINZ ? Why it is has this impressive uptrend for weeks even during a general cryptocurrency bear market ?There are four main reasons behind these.- BITCOINZ had already three listings in 2022: In TradeOgre, Exbitron and now in WhiteBIT exchange.-The Project presented a new Dynamic Roadmap on 22-January-2022 in the Z-Brain Meeting of the BITCOINZ Community. The new Roadmap can be found in the main page of the Project.- BITCOINZ is in a development frenzy recently with new developers joining its Community and many nice advancements in the Project's ecosystem like the BITCOINZ-DEX , the Army-Z , the Connect-Z and more.- Most importantly, BITCOINZ is a pure cryptocurrency network that follows all the fundamentals that the classic Bitcoin introduced for years, with many extra advantages.How BITCOINZ differs from the classic Bitcoin without breaking the classic fundamentals ?BITCOINZ (BTCZ) was launched on 2017 and is a pure cryptocurrency that offers solutions to all the five “flaws” of the legendary Bitcoin :1) Its scalability offered higher transaction speed and more transactions per second2) BITCOINZ’s high maximum supply is the ideal for easier prices without long non integer numbers.3) The 21B coin supply in combination with the much more transactions per second, guarantees super low, next to zero fees even if it had the BTC cap and network load. BitcoinZ is ideal for transferring even very small sums of under $10 with ~0% cost.4) BITCOINZ’s ASIC resistant Zhash algorithm protects the PC miners from the ASIC elites. This way it achieves a Decentralized Network with truly fair distribution of coins to the world Community. Not to the rich people owning an ASIC device.5) BITCOINZ features private transactions offering true privacy for everyone.6) (extra) BITCOINZ is a green Proof of Work Network since a) it utilizes a much more energy efficient algo than BTC b) the users can use their PCs for other activities while mining BTCZ because only the GPU is (mildly) used for the process and c) it supports more transactions per second with plenty of space for future upgrades.At the same time BITCOINZ fulfills all the fundamentals of a pure cryptocurrency :1) It was founded by anonymous founders and it is a 100% Community Driven project, with no central authority issuing coins.2) 100% of its coin supply is distributed to its network’s supporters (miners) with the Proof of Work model. Everyone if free to join it with the mining procedure using just a PC.3) It had the fairest launch ever with absolutely no premine , no initial coin offerings and no instamine period (something that is questionable even for Bitcoin).4) It is an asset that acts as a hedge against inflation because it has a fixed maximum supply and reduced coin emission over time with fair and slow mining halving plan, every 4 years.Why BITCOINZ uses the "BITCOIN" name and why it is really different from the so many projects that used it.BITCOINZ used the "BITCOIN" name adding a Z because it honored and followed all the aforementioned fundamentals that the classic BITCOIN introduced (fair rules, 100% Community Driven, 100% Decentralized, 100% Proof of Work) and at the same time it offed Zero fees, only PC-mining with its Zhash algorithm and optional privacy based on the Zk-snarks cryptography. So there was no better name to describe all these than "BITCOIN+Z".It is worth mentioning that BITCOINZ is the oldest and maybe the only "BITCOIN" named project that can still be mined with a normal PC and it is not a Bitcoin blockchain fork since it had its own genesis block.Other crypto projects that have used the "Bitcoin" name, did it afterwards, in a misleading way or they are just copies of the BITCOIN's blockchain (blockchain-forks) that have given free coins (forkdrops) to the Bitcoin holders. In such a way, these "BITCOIN" named projects try to enjoy a high free exposure by distributing coins to the BITCOIN owners. Sometimes bad actors from the BITCOIN chain-fork projects even steal the private keys from the BTC owners that try to claim their free coins in the BTC-forks.In contrast, BITCOINZ had its own unique blockchain exactly like Bitcoin did and never made any forkdrops. Offering equal opportunities to everyone by distributing the 100% of its supply to the whole world Community and not to a closed team. Exactly like a real cryptocurrency should be destined to do, being a gift of Freedom and Equality.A Conclusion for the cryptocurrency moves of the last monthAs a conclusion, the moves that we saw during the last month are a trend and not a random event.The biggest victims of the last downtrend are the very overvalued cryptocurrencies (check the overvaluation index in the comparison table) and the DeFi projects, especially their tokens because of the hyper-inflation and the many useless meme/scam projects .BITCOINZ, being among the most classic, pure mineable projects with many advantages over Bitcoin, fixed supply and the most fair rules ever, makes it to surprise everyone acting as a hedge against inflation, questionable crypto and scam tokens.So it seems to be just a matter of time for BITCOINZ to be tracked by the most major and grand exchanges like Gate.io with very important listings in the near future.

