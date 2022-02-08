Nutrigenomics Testing Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

Nutrigenomic Testing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMR Offers Nutrigenomics Testing Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2030. The recent technological developments in global nutrigenomics market would lead to development of this market in forthcoming years. In April 2019, Nutrigenomix, a global leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition launched genetic test for vegetarian and vegan population that gives the opportunity to consumers to opt for plant-based personalized nutrition.

The company has developed first of its kind test to offer the world, plant-based diets. Advanced product launches with higher benefits will aid the company in increasing its consumer base.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Due to diversion of medical field towards treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to nutrigenomic testing has been reduced and this segment have to face negligence subsequently causing negative impact on nutrigenomic testing market

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Rising awareness among people and industry trend for personalized medication and nutrition especially in the developed economies, rising conscience regarding importance and perks of nutritious food including the preventive measures for obesity and related ailments, growing cases of various cardiovascular diseases, and malnutrition are the factors that would amplify the market growth for nutrigenomic testing. Research emphasizing on cancer and its relation with nutrition is gaining popularity as proper diet intake would reduce the susceptibility of cancer. In addition, genetic variations associated with lipid and carbohydrate metabolism disorders is one of the prominent reasons for obesity. Obesity and its rate all over the globe is increasing drastically due to high consumption of fast food and unhealthy lifestyle will prove beneficial for nutrigenomics testing industry growth over the coming years. Nutrigenomics testing aids in the detection of relation and mechanism between nutrients and genome at molecular level which is beneficial for scientists and researchers to structure and recommend nutritious diet for body weight management and managing metabolism. Hence, increasing prevalence of obesity in people will fuel the demand for nutrigenomic testing, thereby contributing to the nutrigenomic testing market growth.

World Health Organization (WHO) in their report, mentioned the rate of obesity has tripled since 1975 worldwide. Year 2016 saw over 1.9 billion adults belonging to age group 18 years or above were overweight and out of them, over one third of people were obese. As a result, problems arising due to obesity would create demand for nutrigenomic testing thereby propelling the nutrigenomic testing market growth.

