Basalt Fiber Market Size, Share, Demand, Top Companies and Industry Growth 2022-27

Basalt fiber refers to a product derived from naturally occurring complex basalt rock. It is very similar to glass in composition and is considered to be an excellent alternative to glass fiber and carbon fiber. It is composed of pyroxene and minerals, including plagioclase and olivine. It is characterized by high structural integrity and excellent mechanical properties. It is also widely used for its high tensile and impact strength, a wide range of thermal performance and superior electromagnetic properties. Commonly used as a replacement for asbestos, it is employed in numerous industries, such as electrical, construction and automotive sectors, due to its exceptional adhesive capabilities, excellent resistance to chemicals and ultraviolet (UV) radiations, and low hygroscopic quotient.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global basalt fiber market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the construction sector. This can be accredited to rapid industrialization and significant expansion of residential spaces. Since basalt fibers are highly cost-efficient with excellent physical properties, they are widely utilized by builders as an essential building material. This is also supported by the favorable initiatives undertaken by several governments to promote the use of these fibers for construction purposes across the commercial, residential and industrial segments. Moreover, the increasing utilization of discrete basalt fiber in the automotive and aerospace industries is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. These materials are widely employed as preferable substitutes for steel and other fiber reinforcements in the manufacturing of light-weight automobile and aircraft components, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the introduction of basalt fiber reinforced plastic (BFRP) in the market, which is extensively employed in building activities due to its excellent corrosion-resistant property. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the launch of recyclable and eco-friendly basalt fiber and the continual research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Basalt Fiber Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the basalt fiber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Basaltex NV

Sudaglass Fiber Technology

INCOTELOGY GmbH

Isomatex

Kamenny Vek

Mafic

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd

ASA.TEC GmbH

sjn AG Suchmaschine der Technik

Technobasalt-Invest LLC

Zhejiang Hengdian Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global basalt fiber market on the basis of product, type, form, method, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product:

Rebar

Fabric

Roving

Chopped Strands

Mesh and Grids

Others

Breakup by Type:

Composites

Non-Composites

Breakup by Form:

Continuous

Discrete

Breakup by Method:

Pultrusion

Prepregs

Compression Moulding

Hand Layup

Resin Moulding

Vacuum Infusion

Spray Gun

Filament Winding

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive and Transportation

Construction and Infrastructure

Electrical and Electronics

Wind Energy

Marines

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

