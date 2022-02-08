Emission Control Technology Market Projected to reach $160,314.9 million by 2025 || AeriNox , Clariant , CORMETECH

Emission control technologies are installed to reduce the emission of harmful pollutants such as unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global emission control technology market size was valued at $91,540 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $160,314.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest emission control technology market share.

Emission control technologies are installed to reduce the emission of harmful pollutants such as unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen, and others. Technologies such as diesel particulate filter (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and others are installed to control the emission of pollutants in the ecosystems. Government of various countries are setting up strict regulations to meet the emission standard and to achieve clean air goals. Diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters are used to capture the particulate matter in the filter and control their emission in the atmospheres. Whereas, selective catalytic reduction and exhaust gas recirculation are used to reduce emission of nitrogen oxides. In addition, diesel oxidation catalyst is used to the release of harmful carbon compounds in ecosystems.

Moreover emission control regulations by government and increase in automobile production drive the growth of market. In addition, adoption of nanotechnology in catalytic converters is anticipated to propel the growth of the emission control technology market. However, growth in production of electric vehicles and high cost of emission control technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, innovations in emission control catalysts and government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations holds a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the emission control technology market.

The emission control technology market report is segmented based on technology, fuel type, end-user vertical, and region. Technology is categorized as diesel particulate filter (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and others. Fuel type is divided into diesel and gasoline. End-user vertical is classified as automotive, marine, off-highway, rolling stock, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Government has established stringent regulation for pollutant gas emission from the vehicles because of combustion of fuels such as diesel fuel, fuel oil, petrol, gasoline, biodiesel, and others. Euro 6 is a latest emission regulation by European union directive to reduce harmful gases such as carbon monoxide(CO), nitrogen oxide(NOx), hydrocarbons, and others from exhaust system of the vehicle. Similarly, emission control technology is used in catalyst converters, an emission control device used to convert toxic and harmful gases from engines into less-toxic pollutant and help to meet the government emission standards. This fuels the growth of the emission control technology market.

Key players of the emission control technology market are investing in improvement and development of emission control technologies. A three-way catalyst can reduce the emitted pollutant from vehicle at 100% conversion efficiency at its operational temperature, typically above 400C, which is much higher. Johnson Matthey Inc., a leading emission control technology producer is working on the development of three-way catalyst for future vehicle, which improves fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emission substantially at lower operating temperature. This innovation in emission control technology is anticipated to provide future growth opportunity to the emission control technology market.

