Powerhouse Entrepreneurs, Kathleen Sterling & Miri Rossitto, Launch Newspaper to Serve the North Valley of Los Angeles
Kathleen Sterling | Founder and Publisher of Valley News Group
The 'North Valley News' will be a bi-monthly publication that will serve the robust communities of Porter Ranch, Northridge, Granada Hills & Chatsworth.
Two female San Fernando Valley entrepreneurs, Kathleen Sterling and Miri Rossitto, are ecstatic to announce their partnership and the upcoming launch of the North Valley News, a bi-monthly newspaper that will serve the communities of Porter Ranch, Northridge, Granada Hills & Chatsworth.
This all-local community paper will cover politics, people, business, real estate, as well as entertainment news and more. Regular contributions will be included from City Councilman John Lee, State Senator Henry Stern, the chambers of commerce and neighborhood councils. Special sections will include a comprehensive community calendar, a “People in the News” column, business updates, real estate, health and entertainment pages, and an editorial page discussing the pertinent issues of the community.
"We have seen the continued success of Valley News Group’s local papers in the West Valley and are taking the same hyper-local approach to readers in the North Valley," said Kathleen Sterling, Founder and Publisher of Valley News Group.
The paper will publish the first and third Fridays of the month, with 20,000+ online readers and 5,000 newspapers delivered to high traffic points including malls, hospitals, markets, banks, real estate offices and more.
"Newspapers are an extraordinary way to educate and inspire. In fact, the way that community papers make local impacts is only getting greater and it is an honor to be serving tens of thousands of our neighbors. This will be a significant opportunity for local businesses, nonprofits, community groups, and so many more," said Miri Rossitto, CEO and Founder of Cowe Communications.
Subscriptions to the North Valley News are free. To register for a free digital subscription that will be delivered to your email inbox the first and third Fridays of the month, visit www.valleynewsgroup.com/northvalleynews or email northvalleynewspaper@gmail.com and say “Register Me!” For more information call (818) 313-9545.
Advertising in North Valley News is available in a variety of sizes and prices for every budget, from a business card to a full page. There are multiple-insertion discounts and non-profit discounts available as well. The publishers want to make the paper affordable for even the smallest business! Advertising rates and information can be found at valleynewsgroup.com or by calling (818) 313-9545 or (800) 527-3646.
Kathleen Sterling has 40 years of experience in the newspaper business and is publisher of the Warner Center News, Valley Vantage, Calabasas Enterprise and Encino Enterprise. More information can be found at www.valleynewsgroup.com
Miri Rossitto is CEO of COWE Communications, specializing in business and marketing strategy, branding and rebranding, public relations and publicity, social media marketing, graphic design, website building and nonprofit development. More information can be found at www.cowe.com
