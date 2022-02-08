Montgomery County, TX Online Tax Sales Website Opens for Registration
First Online Tax Sale Scheduled for March 1st, 2022CONROE, TX, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montgomery County Tax Assessor Collector, Tammy McRae, is excited to announce that the County's new Online Tax Sales Website is live and ready for registration. The online sales website, hosted by Realauction.com, will help to move the sale of Montgomery County’s tax foreclosed property out of the courtroom and onto the internet. Moving online will help the county eliminate large public gatherings, plus save time and money over traditional live sales.
Anyone who would like to participate in the first online sale, scheduled for March 1st, will need to login to the Online Tax Sales Website, https://montgomery.texas.realforeclose.com/. Bidders will need to register and pay a deposit of 5% of their anticipated maximum bid. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable & refunded upon request if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Property Appraiser & Constable’s Offices.
For any questions regarding this new and exciting service, please feel free to contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325. Bidders may also call this Customer Service line to register for free weekly training webinars. For more information on Realauction.com, please see below.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2004. Serving over 350 counties in 11 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
