Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,349 in the last 365 days.

Montgomery County, TX Online Tax Sales Website Opens for Registration

First Online Tax Sale Scheduled for March 1st, 2022

CONROE, TX, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montgomery County Tax Assessor Collector, Tammy McRae, is excited to announce that the County's new Online Tax Sales Website is live and ready for registration. The online sales website, hosted by Realauction.com, will help to move the sale of Montgomery County’s tax foreclosed property out of the courtroom and onto the internet. Moving online will help the county eliminate large public gatherings, plus save time and money over traditional live sales.

Anyone who would like to participate in the first online sale, scheduled for March 1st, will need to login to the Online Tax Sales Website, https://montgomery.texas.realforeclose.com/. Bidders will need to register and pay a deposit of 5% of their anticipated maximum bid. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable & refunded upon request if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Property Appraiser & Constable’s Offices.

For any questions regarding this new and exciting service, please feel free to contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325. Bidders may also call this Customer Service line to register for free weekly training webinars. For more information on Realauction.com, please see below.

About Realauction.com

Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2004. Serving over 350 counties in 11 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.

Mia Ahmed
Realauction.com, LLC
+1 954-734-7400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Montgomery County, TX Online Tax Sales Website Opens for Registration

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.