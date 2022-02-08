Portwell Announces the Latest 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® SP based 1U & 2U Rackmount network appliances featuring PCIe Gen 4
Customers will now have access to greater LAN/network bandwidth and a flexible configuration of CPUs and GbE LAN ports...”FREMONT, CA, UNITE STATE, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and a Titanium Partner of Intel® Partner Alliance (https://www.portwell.com), announces two new members of its APTNS series. Powered by Intel’s 3rd Generation Xeon processor (formerly Ice Lake-SP), APTNS-33181 is a 1U 19˝ rackmount network appliance that supports single processor, while APTNS-33281 is a 2U 19˝ rackmount network appliance that supports dual processors. According to Eason Lin, technical project manager at American Portwell Technology, both appliances support a wide variety of applications including NAT Firewall; Network router; IDS/IPS, UTM and VPN; Fog computing; SD-WAN; Edge Gateway; 5G infrastructure; and also can function as a Data Center network server.
— Robert Feng
Among their many features, American Portwell’s APTNS-33181/APTNS-33281 include 2 x GbE RJ45, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x RJ45 Console; 4 x front-access Portwell proprietary NIC modules to support the flexible configuration of 1/10/25/40/100 Gb copper or fiber ports (APTNS-33281 supports up to 8x NIC modules); support for 1 x rear-access standard NIC module; 8 x DDR4 2933 MHz DIMMs up to 128GB per DIMM (APTNS-33281 supports up to 16x DIMMs); 2 x internal SlimSAS 8i connectors; 2.5˝ SATA HDD/SSD, 2 x M.2 key M slots; and 1 x CompactFlash socket.
Portwell’s new 19˝ 1U (APTNS-33181) and 2U (APTNS-33281) rackmount form factors support a Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) standard PCIe Gen4 slot for RAID and other add-on cards as expansion, an optional Bypass function, modularized design of NIC card and PSU to ensure easy and quick field maintenance, and a redundant power supply to provide extended reliability and performance for Enterprise applications. In addition to support for a 100G QSFP28 LAN port, the new 19˝ 1U and 2U devices include a BMC module, which offers IPMI support and remote management.
“Customers will now have access to greater LAN/network bandwidth and a flexible configuration of CPUs and GbE LAN ports,” says Robert Feng, senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology. ”What’s more,” he adds, “both APTNS-33181 and APTNS-33281 are designed to support a wide variety of applications primarily in Enterprise and large- to medium-size companies and deliver an outstanding combination of performance, flexibility, stability, and reliability. Plus,” Feng continues, “compared to Gen3, the PCIe Gen 4 featured in the new devices can offer twice the speed, which fulfills the high computing demands made by AI and data centers. Our customers can also benefit from higher flexibility with up to 32 (1U) and 64 (2U) GbE LAN ports, plus, of course, the long product lifecycle support inherent in every Portwell product,” Feng confirms.
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Product Contact:
Eason Lin
Project Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
+1 510-403-3383
easonl@portwell.com
Media Contact:
Sophie Wang
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3354
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn