Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Launch

CANADA, February 7 - February 6, 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne.  She is Canada’s longest reigning Sovereign and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee.  

"The jubilee provides an opportunity for all to observe Her Majesty’s lifetime of public service. As Lieutenant Governor, and on behalf of all Islanders, I wish to express sincere congratulations to Her Majesty on this remarkable milestone. So much has changed over these 70 years and, through it all, she has inspired us by her devotion and loyalty to incomparable service, joyfully carried out with dignity, grace and steadfast commitment.

I join with all Canadians and citizens of the commonwealth as we come together to recognize this historic occasion. Throughout the year the Platinum Jubilee Flag will fly at Government House. As well, a series of activities and initiatives will take place throughout Canada to honour The Queen’s service and dedication to this country."

