Funding support for tourism operators

CANADA, February 7 - Two funding programs are available again this year to help operators prepare for the 2022 tourism season.

The Tourism Activation Grant assists operators with start-up costs associated with opening for the 2022 season.

The Tourism Ignition Fund encourages operators to develop new and creative products for the 2022 season to meet emerging consumer demands. To learn more about the fund, application process, and dates, operators should contact their local Regional Tourism Association or Destination Management Organization.

“The 2022 tourism season will be here sooner than we think, so it’s time for us to get ready to welcome back our beloved visitors with open arms. These funds are here to help operators prepare and think creatively about how they can enhance the upcoming tourism season in Prince Edward Island.”

- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay

“The tourism industry has seen two years of challenges and closures. These programs will offer many operators the opportunity to plan and prepare for a full 2022 tourism season,” said Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of PEI. “The time has come to start to plan for a full reopening and these programs will breathe life into many operations across the province. We’re a world class destination, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the world back to Prince Edward Island.”

Tourism PEI is also waiving fees for the 2022 season. The following fees will be waived: accommodation licensing fees for existing and new applicants; highway signage fees for existing signage holders; and Canada Select star rating program fees.

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture  902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca

