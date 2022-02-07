Lacson: No Way on P915M Ad 'Spending' Claim

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-no-way-on-p915m-ad-spending-claim

No way we could have spent what we didn't have.

Partido Reporma chairman and standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson thus belied on Sunday a report claiming he is the top spender on traditional media ads among presidential aspirants in 2021.

"I asked my campaign team, volunteers and supporters about this. They insisted that they never saw, much less had this much money. No way we could have spent what we didn't have. I asked them to check again - same answer," he said on his Twitter account.

A report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism claimed Lacson ran some P915 million worth of media ads in 2021.

The PCIJ said it based the amounts it reported on published rate cards "before discounts were given to his campaign team."