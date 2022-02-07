Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Texas National Guardsman

February 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas Military Department announced that a Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died in a non-mission related incident. The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. "Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star. We grieve for the soldier who died and lift their family and loved ones up in prayer. "The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment. The Texas Rangers will conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy and the Texas Military Department is taking action to ensure such loss of life never happens again."