New Green Fund, CDA and EMA Boards Installed: Urged to play an increasing role in post COVID T&T

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 7 - Thursday January 20, 2022:

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is announcing for public information that Members of the Boards of the Green Fund, the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) of Trinidad and Tobago have all been formally appointed. The Minister adds that the official instruments were distributed via separate brief ceremonies at the Planning Ministry’s Head Office in Port of Spain on Thursday January 20, 2022.

In addition to thanking the members of the three Boards for their acceptance to serve the nation, the Minister sent a reminder that their roles are as crucial now as they have ever been, especially as Trinidad and Tobago works towards life through and post COVID-19. The Minister encouraged all of the new Boards to be catalysts for national inspiration, facilitating national entrepreneurialism, environmental stewardship and increased national pride, especially at this time when citizens need greater opportunities and hope.

Minister Robinson-Regis reminded the Members that the National Development Strategy: Vision 2030 and the Road to Recovery Policy are the overarching policy documents guiding the work of Government and by extension all state agencies. The particular focus for these three Boards involves the development goal of ‘Placing the environment at the centre of social and economic development’. The Board members were reminded that “With effective environmental management and appropriate support actions, every single variable that is vital to the health and well-being of Trinidad and Tobago, be it citizen health and safety, economic stability, conservation and preservation of our natural and built heritage and obviously the viability of our natural and human resources will prosper, and by extension so will the people of this nation.”

The members of the Green Fund Advisory Committee are Ms. Camille Mohan-Cayenne, who serves as the Chairperson, Mr. Steve Jordan, Mr. Carlton Roberts, Ms. Maurissa Pierre, Ms. Kelli Danglad, Mr. Joel Roper, Ms. Michele Davis, Ms. Eula Rogers and Mr. Jeremy Ramroop.

The Board of the Chaguaramas Development Authority comprises Mr. Narine Lutchmedial, who serves as the Chairperson; Mr. Juliet Roberts-Antoine, Mrs. Annabelle Sooklal, Mr. Robert Cezair, Ms. Wendy Inniss-Demas, Ms. Denise Williams Dummett, Mr. Matthew Joseph, Mr. Raees Patel and Dr. Ancil Kirk.

In the case of the Environmental Management Authority, Chairperson Mrs. Nadra Nathai-Gyan stated that the Board and the majority of its members have been reappointed for a record straight fourth term. The other members are Mr. John Julien, Mr. Vyash Nandlal, Mr. Garth Ottley, Dr. Roshan Parasram, Mr. Gordon Paul, Ms. Althea Thompson, Ms. Jacqueline Wilson, Ms. Judy Daniel and Mr. Andrew Castor. Five members of the Board have also been appointed as Trustees of the Environmental Trust Fund of the EMA. These members are Chairperson Nadra Nathai-Gyan, Vyash Nandlal, Jaqueline Wilson, Garth Ottley and Judy Daniel.