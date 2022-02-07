TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 7 - 21st January, 2022:

Statement from the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health

on the Lighting of Fires for Religious Purposes

at beaches, rivers, streams, ponds, springs and similar bodies of water

Statement No. 14

Port of Spain, 21st January 2022: Religious or ecclesiastical Organisations and their members will be permitted to light fires for religious purposes at beaches, rivers, streams, ponds, springs and similar bodies of water, pursuant to Regulation 4(3) of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-n CoV)] Regulations, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 4(3) of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-n CoV)] Regulations, 2022, with effect from January 21, 2022, the Minister of Health hereby authorises religious or ecclesiastical organisations and their members to light fires for religious purposes at beaches, rivers, streams, ponds, springs and similar bodies of water.

Religious or ecclesiastical organisations and their members are reminded that pursuant to Regulation 4(2) of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-n CoV)] Regulations, 2022, beaches, rivers, streams, ponds, springs and similar bodies of water, shall be open between the hours of 5.00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Further, all persons are advised to comply strictly with the (other) legal requirements of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] Regulations, 2022 and the public health guidelines.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor this development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.