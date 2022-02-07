AB308 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Krug - 2022-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to amend 20.566 (1) (hp), 71.10 (5s) (c) and 71.10 (5s) (e); and to create 71.10 (5fn) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an individual income tax checkoff for donations to the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, Inc., and making an appropriation. (FE)