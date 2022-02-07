Submit Release
AB959 in Asm: Representative Jacque added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to amend 86.19 (1); and to create 86.19 (1o) of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing Purple Heart Reservation highway signs on the Oneida Reservation.

Status: A - Transportation

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/7/2022 Asm. Representative Jacque added as a cosponsor  

History

Date / House Action Journal
2/7/2022 Asm. Introduced by Representative Steineke; cosponsored by Senator Cowles  
2/7/2022 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation  
2/7/2022 Asm. Representative Jacque added as a cosponsor  

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab959

