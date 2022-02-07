AB959 in Asm: Representative Jacque added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-07
WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to amend 86.19 (1); and to create 86.19 (1o) of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing Purple Heart Reservation highway signs on the Oneida Reservation.
Status: A - Transportation
|Introduced by Representative Steineke; cosponsored by Senator Cowles
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation
|Representative Jacque added as a cosponsor
