Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for McCain Foods

CANADA, February 7 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is starting the 180-day public participation process for the renewal of the Class 1 Air Quality Approval to Operate for the McCain Foods frozen food processing plant in Grand Falls.

McCain Foods operates the plant for the preparation of french fries and potato specialty products.

The company's current approval expires on Aug. 15. The public participation process is available online.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

07-02-22