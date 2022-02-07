E-bike Market Size to Worth Around US$ 40.98 Billion by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global e-bike market size is projected to be worth around US$ 40.98 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 and 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-bike market was valued at US$ 17.56 billion in 2021. Electric bikes are foreseen as a flexible and eco-friendly mode of transportation. Customers’ perception about e-bikes is as they are ideal substitute for smart cars, scooters, and public transport. These bikes help in tackling traffic jams, owing to the compact size of bikes and can attain high speed with minimum efforts plus they also provide health benefits owing to the act of peddling. These factors are raising the popularity of e-bikes across the globe.



Full Report is Ready | Get the Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1515

Global E-bike Market Report Highlights:

The Asia Pacific captured major portion of revenue as well as consumption share of more than 90% in the year 2019. Significant production of e-bikes in China is the major factor that drives the market growth in the region.

Based on speed , up to 25 km/h is the most opportunistic segment owing to the no regulations applied on the usage of e-bike under 25 kmph speed range. In 2020, up to 25 Km/h segment dominated the market with around 66.62 % share in terms of revenue of the total market. In addition, up to 25 Km/h is projected to grow at highest CAGR of 9.59% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

, up to 25 km/h is the most opportunistic segment owing to the no regulations applied on the usage of e-bike under 25 kmph speed range. In 2020, up to 25 Km/h segment dominated the market with around 66.62 % share in terms of revenue of the total market. In addition, up to 25 Km/h is projected to grow at highest CAGR of 9.59% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030. On the basis of battery type , li-ion are the most lucrative segment that register the fastest growth over the analysis period owing to numerous on-going research to enhance the battery performance and reduce its overall operating cost and size of the battery.

, li-ion are the most lucrative segment that register the fastest growth over the analysis period owing to numerous on-going research to enhance the battery performance and reduce its overall operating cost and size of the battery. By class, in 2020 , Class 1 segment dominated the market with around 45.80% share in terms of revenue of the total market. In addition, Class 1 is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.80% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

, Class 1 segment dominated the market with around 45.80% share in terms of revenue of the total market. In addition, Class 1 is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.80% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030. By motor type, in 2020 the hub segment dominated the market with around 77.28 % share in terms of revenue of the total market. On the other hand, mid-drive is projected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.81% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

in 2020 the hub segment dominated the market with around 77.28 % share in terms of revenue of the total market. On the other hand, mid-drive is projected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.81% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030. By m ode , in 2020, pedal assist segment dominated the market with around 43.86% share in terms of revenue of the total market. In addition, pedal assist is projected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.05% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

in 2020, pedal assist segment dominated the market with around 43.86% share in terms of revenue of the total market. In addition, pedal assist is projected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.05% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030. By application, in 2020, city/urban segment dominated the market with around 60.71% share in terms of revenue of the total market. On the other hand, mountain/trekking is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.20% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030.





E-bike Market Revenue Share, By Class, 2020 (%)

By Class 2020 (%) Class 1 45.80 % Class 2 21.98 % Class 3 32.22 %

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1515

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The automotive industry was badly impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the year 2020 and witnessed a decline of nearly 20% in the automotive sales

Mobility service sector was among the severely impacted industries by the coronavirus pandemic as transit system and Uber registered a fall in passenger of approximately 90%-70%

Although, the automotive sector is struggling through this pandemic time, the electric bike (e-bike) industry expected to witness promising growth in the near future

The import figure of e-bikes in Europe is slightly impact in the starting four months of the COVID-19 outbreak with a decline of nearly 3%

Global E-bike Market News:

In March 2021, SUNRA introduced a new e-bike for riders who want more, more distance, more manpower saving, more style & more fun. All of Sunra e-bikes are designed with pedal-assist motors that are located in the same area as your pedals. They feel natural while pedaling, are easy to shift on hills, and provide a boost of smooth, consistent power with every pedal stroke you take.

In May 2019, Giant Manufacturing announced to join a B2B platform ConnectBike. Under this project the company will develop more than 300,000 e-bike for providing connected bike sharing platform in the Netherlands and Belgium by 2022.

In April 2019, Accell Group has signed a contract with a Dutch hotel chain for the delivery of 1,300 Sparta e-bikes via B2B partner Zilt bikes. Fletcher Hotels will use the e-bikes, painted in its company colours, to expand its rental portfolio.

In July 2018, Giant Bicycle released its new eMTB models for model year 2019, the Trance E+ and the Stance E+. These models are more based on the Trance and Stance traditional mountain bikes that make their line more consistent. The bikes are called the Trance E+ and Stance E+, respectively.

In August 2017, Germany based e-bike manufacturer, Derby Cycle introduced four new e-bike model families Endeavour (Trekking), Entice (Cross), Image (City) and Berleen (Urban) under its brand named Kalkhoff. The new e-bike are integrated with mid-engine and fully integrated battery





Get More Ready to Dispatch Reports

Key Players

The major players operating in the e-bike market are Accell Group, Derby Cycle, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe), Prodecotech LLC, Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

The global e-bike market research report classifies the market as follows:

By Class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3





By Speed

Up to 25 km/h

25-45 km/h

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Lead Acid

Others

By Motor Type

Hub

Mid-drive

By Mode

Pedal Assist

Throttle

Others





By Application

Mountain/trekking

City/urban

Cargo

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Immediate Delivery | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1515

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R