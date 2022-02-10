‘Gumball Dreams’ World Premiere at SXSW
An intimate VR experience featuring live theatrical performances from the award-winning VR production company, Ferryman Collective and Screaming Color.
Austin is my home; it has the heart and soul of an artist. SXSW, with its focus on tech, film, and music, is the perfect place to bring Gumball Dreams, an experience that embodies all of those things.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World premiering at the SXSW film festival, brought to you by the award-winning VR production company Ferryman Collective and Screaming Color, their fourth VR production, Gumball Dreams is an Official Selection and will participate in the XR Experience at SXSW.
— Christopher Lane Davis, aka Screaming Color
Gumball Dreams is a live, hour-long immersive experience that takes three audience members on a fantastical journey in a VR headset. A powerful and intimate experience that allows us to discover a mythic world beyond the reaches of our reality.
NARRATIVE SUMMARY
You have been called by an alien creature named Onyx to a mythical planet on which they are living out their final days. You, and two others, are asked to help them transition from this reality to the next. Each interaction with this majestic creature is illuminating and fascinating as you are asked to delve into your past and share stories with your fellow travelers in moments out of time.
But before Onyx can lay infinite wisdom at your feet, the weight of your spirit must be assessed. If found ready, you shall embark upon the journey of a lifetime, skipping among the stars, floating above the spheres, and remembering who you truly are.
HOW IT WORKS
Gumball Dreams is performed live with one actor playing multiple roles. Audiences can attend from anywhere in the world, as long as they have access to a VR headset. Through the magic of VR technology, participants feel fully immersed in our 3D world.
“There are things that can be done in VR that can only be seen in the movies, however, with VR, we allow the audience to be immersed inside these 3D worlds, in a way that 2D mediums cannot achieve” says Stephen Butchko. “There is a sense of awe about the scope and scale of things that can be accomplished in VR.”
PROJECT HISTORY
“This show was inspired by Club Gumball and Gumball Lounge, the existing worlds of Christopher Lane Davis, aka Screaming Color,” explains Deirdre V. Lyons, “With such beauty and grandeur, I felt this was the perfect environment to bring a new kind of story alive, almost as if it had been waiting for Onyx to step into the world and take a breath.”
Coming off the award-winning success of the festival darling The Severance Theory: Welcome to Respite, Ferryman Collective continues to trailblaze in this new storytelling medium, Ferryman Collective is also known for PARA and Krampusnacht, a finalist for the PGA Innovation Award.
“VR allows us to combine the centuries old traditions of theater and performance with exciting and boundary breaking technology to bring people into an entirely new world.” adds Whitton Frank.
THE TEAM
Gumball Dreams is produced by Ferryman Collective and Screaming Color and is directed by Deirdre V. Lyons
Artistic Director, World & Animation Design by Christopher Lane Davis, a.k.a Screaming Color with support from Ferryman Collective members: Brian Tull - Producer, Braden Roy - Producer, Andy Aloisio - VR Consultant and Prefabs, with coding by Eli Goodale.
Beaux Cooper - Avatar Designer and Creator.
Braden Roy - Cardiff Designer and Creator.
Screaming Color - Original Music and Sound Design.
Story by Deirdre V. Lyons and Christopher Lane Davis, aka Screaming Color. Inspired by the VRChat Worlds Club Gumball and Gumball Lounge, created by @screamingcolor.
The production Team Includes Deirdre V. Lyons, Braden Roy, Whitton Frank, Stephen Butchko, Brian Tull and Christopher Lane Davis, aka Screaming Color.
Cast members include Brendan Andolsek Bradley (Onboard XR: Below Deck and Cruise, Resident Evil Village, The Haves and the Have Nots), Stephen Butchko (PARA, Krampusnacht, Welcome to Respite), Christopher Lane Davis (Welcome to Respite), Whitton Frank (The Under Presents, Tempest, PARA, Welcome to Respite), Kelly B Jones (Strikeback, The Letting Go, The Marine 2), Dasha Kittredge (The Under Presents, Tempest, Onboard XR), Deirdre V. Lyons (The Under Presents, Tempest, Finding Pandora X, Welcome to Respite), Jonathan David Martin (Finding Pandora X, Loveseat, War Horse), Braden Roy (PARA, Krampusnacht, Welcome to Respite) as well as Melinda Dekay (The Willows, Ashes, Torment) making her VR debut.
ADVISORY
Please note, Gumball Dreams is intended for mature audiences. The production contains some fast-flashing images. It may cause discomfort and trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy.
PLATFORM
Platform: Virtual Reality. A VR headset (PC VR or Oculus Quest 2) is required for attending Gumball Dreams, and is performed in the VRChat app.
Gumball Dreams | Teaser Trailer (SXSW ANNOUNCEMENT!)